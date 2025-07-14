Vast mission at MICC Fort Irwin transitions to new leader

FORT IRWIN, California (July 23, 2025) –The Mission and Installation Contracting Command at Fort Irwin welcomed the incoming leader and farewelled the outgoing leader during a change of command ceremony July 22 at Fort Irwin, California.



Lt. Col. Pedro Costas assumed command of the contracting organization from Lt. Col. Matthew Wernert, in the ceremony hosted by Col. Kizzy Danser, the 418th Contracting Support Brigade Commander. Denoting the cherished partnership between the MICC and Fort Irwin, the ceremony was well attended; nearly 100 guests included the Fort Irwin Installation Command Team, Brig. Gen. Brandon Anderson and Command Sgt Maj. Carvet Tate, the Garrison Command Team, Col. Steven Chadwick and Command Sgt. Maj. DeMaruis Lyles, and many other mission partners and teammates from the National Training Center and Fort Irwin. The event was also streamed live on the National Training Center’s social media page.



The official party for the event included Danser, Wernert, and Costas. Steeped in military tradition, the ceremony opened with the arrival of the official party, the playing of the National Anthem, and an invocation provided by Chaplain (Col.) Brian Tung, the NTC command chaplain. After the unit colors were passed between commanders and the official party completed formal remarks, Tung also provided a benediction.



“Today’s ceremony represents more than the passing of the colors,” Danser said in her opening remarks, “it marks the transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability, a sacred trust that sustains our Army. This transition underscores both the strength of our leaders and the importance of MICC-Irwin’s mission.”



With the formal establishment of the Army Contracting Command and the Mission and Installation Contracting Command on Oct. 1, 2008, the existing Fort Irwin contracting office was realigned under the MICC. MICC-Fort Irwin is one of nine subordinate units under Danser. The 418th CSB is one of two subordinate brigades under the MICC, led by Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, Clay Cole and Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright, and located at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. MICC comprises 1,500 personnel within the two brigades and two field directorate offices across 30 offices located around the Continental United States. Before the passing of the unit colors between the outgoing and incoming leaders, Danser spoke of the many accomplishments the MICC-Irwin team enjoyed under Wernert’s leadership since he assumed command in August 2022.



“Under Lt. Col. Matt Wernert’s exceptional leadership, MICC Irwin achieved remarkable success,” Danser said. “Upon assuming command in fiscal year 2023, the team executed 599 contract actions valued at $135.2 million. They directly supported 30 National Training Center rotations with over 360 contract actions totaling $45 million.”



She went on to list nearly a dozen other contracting and leadership feats that have come to define Wernert’s successful time in command. With just over a dozen Department of the Army civilian personnel, Danser said the small organization made a big impact on its mission partners under Wernert’s capable leadership. She thanked him for his dedicated service as he heads towards military retirement after command.



“Matt, your legacy here is one of excellence, innovation, and mentorship,” Danser said. “Thank you for your unwavering dedication and best wishes to you and your family.”



Wernert returned the gratitude by thanking Danser for her trust and support in him during his tenure. He also thanked each of his soldiers and soldiers within his command by name as well as valued mission partners, contractors, fellow commanders and his family who helped him have a successful command which he called one of the greatest honors of his Army career.



“This is not just a change of command. It is a celebration of everything we have accomplished together as a team” Wernert said. “When I assume this role, I knew I was stepping into a high demand high impact environment in supporting the National Training Center, one of the Army’s most critical locations in preparing Warfighters for the rigors of combat. What I did not fully grasp at the time was the sheer scope of the mission and the high caliber of the people that I would be privileged to serve alongside.”



Before she concluded her remarks, Danser turned her attention to the incoming commander who now entrusts with the vast mission. A native of Ponce, Puerto Rico, Costas began his military career in December 1995, by enlisting as an Artilleryman. He steadily advanced through the ranks, achieving the rank of Staff Sgt. before being selected for and graduating from Warrant Officer Candidate School in 2001. As a chief warrant officer, and then later in 2006 after earning a commission as a lieutenant, Costas flew UH60 Blackhawk helicopters. He was selected for three Aviation company commands and several key staff positions prior to transitioning to the Acquisition Corps. Prior to coming to the MICC, Costas served as the director and chief of contracting for the Regional Contracting Center-Operation Inherent Resolve. Most recently, he was the support, plans and operations chief for the 414th Contracting Support Brigade in Italy under the ACC.



“Pedro, MICC-Irwin may not have helicopters, but I have no doubt you’ll still find a way to take flight and soar with this team,” she said. “Your technical acumen and leadership experience make you uniquely equipped to guide this exceptional office through the challenges ahead.”



MICC-Irwin’s mission is to enable soldiers to accomplish their mission by providing Fort Irwin, the National Training Center, tenant units and activities with responsive contracting solutions and oversight. They also support rotational unit contracting detachments with contract execution in direct support of rotational brigade combat teams to provide results-oriented contracting solutions.



In his brief remarks, Costas thanked Danser and Adams for their trust in confidence in him as a leader and the privilege of leading the MICC-Fort Irwin team. He also thanked the Wernerts for their support of him and his family during their transition as well as their leadership and contribution to Fort Irwin community during their tenure. In closing, he thanked his family for embarking on the new journey with him and he voiced his commitment to his new team and mission partners he will now work alongside.



“To the team at MICC Fort Irwin, your reputation proceeds you,” Costas said. “I look forward to working with you and continuing to provide Fort Irwin, NTC, tenant units and activities with efficient, effective and timely contracting solutions.”



About the MICC

Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitating training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.

