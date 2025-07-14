Signal Corps Pivots to What's Next

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Story by Laura Levering 

    U.S. Army Signal School

    FORT GORDON, Ga - U.S. Army Signal School command leadership conducted a briefing focused on Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) for Signal School instructors and training developers at Cobb Hall July 22. It was the first of many NGC2 briefs to come, as the Army rapidly transforms how it approaches data and decision-making, primarily on the battlefield.

    Chief of Signal and Signal School Commandant, Col. Julia M. Donley, described NGC2 as “the most accelerated program in the Signal Corps’ history.”

    “The intent of all this is to prepare all of you with the beginning concepts, but then as we go further into it, you [will be] able to answer the students’ questions,” Donley said.

    NGC2, or Next Gen C2, is not some far-off, future concept. It is happening now, and the Signal Corps is at the center of it.

    “All of you sitting in this room … will shape the future of the Signal Corps,” said Regimental Command Sgt. Maj. Lisa M. Gandy. “You will all be asked at some point to provide your input, so go ahead and start thinking forward. When the commandant says, ‘Tell us what we don’t need to train,’ we seriously need your input,” Gandy added. “We are asking all of you to take a look from your foxhole … and that should be exciting to all of you.”

