Corps of Engineers announces temporary closures at Lock and Dam 6

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is temporarily closing Lock and Dam 6, in Trempealeau, Wisconsin, August 19, 21, 26 and 28, to replace all four main lock chamber miter gates. The lock will be closed to all river traffic, commercial and recreational, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Corps officials request that vessels do not tie up on the guide wall during these closure periods. These closures should allow adequate time to complete the work as long as no significant issues are encountered. For assistance during this time please contact the lock on marine channel 14.

When the lock reopens after the closure, it is important to note that there is a priority lockage order based on types of vessels. First are government vessels, followed by commercial navigation and recreation boats. Once the lock reopens, lock staff will communicate specific locking instructions via marine channel 14.



The Lock and Dam 6 miter gates are original from the 1930s. Over time, the gates have been damaged and distressed, which has led to serviceability issues. The new gates will increase navigational longevity and operational readiness in support of the economically significant navigation infrastructure.



The St. Paul District’s navigation program provides a safe, reliable and cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.



