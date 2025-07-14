USS Bulkeley Departs Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

YORKTOWN, Va. - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) departed Naval Weapons Station Yorktown July 18, 2025, to return to U.S. 6th Fleet where it will continue to support the Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) force. Bulkeley recently completed Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWO ARG).

Bulkeley recently transited from the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations and temporarily embedded with Carrier Strike Group 4 and the IWO ARG to participate in COMPTUEX. Bulkeley also sailed alongside USS Stout (DDG 55) and USS Normandy (CG 60) on separate training exercises while operating in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations to further enhance combat readiness and warfighting lethality.

“We are a lethal fighting force that ensures our nation’s security around the world,” said Cmdr. Arturo Trejo, commanding officer of USS Bulkeley. “Our Sailors are always ready and prepared to defend freedom and democracy and regional stability with our Allies and partners.”

Bulkeley’s participation with the IWO ARG and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (22nd MEU (SOC)) during their COMPTUEX rigorously tested and validated its own warfighting capabilities across multiple mission areas such as maritime security operations, air defense and surface warfare. Bulkeley’s advanced defense capabilities and standardized communication architecture augmented data sharing, tactical coordination and shared battlespace awareness; and with its Aegis Combat System it provided an extended defensive umbrella for the ARG. This type of interoperability produces a more unified and responsive force and allows ARG ships to detect and track potential threats at greater ranges. This enhanced situational awareness is critical in today’s complex maritime environment and enables commanders to make more informed decisions and react more effectively to emerging threats.

“Our ability to work alongside the Sailors and Marines of the IWO ARG–22nd MEU (SOC) is a symbol to our Nation, our Allies and partners that our Navy’s warfighters form a formidable, flexible, and powerful naval force ready to answer the call any time—24 hours a day, seven days a week—around the globe.” said Trejo.

The ship is named after Vice Admiral John D. Bulkeley, a World War II Medal of Honor recipient, and was commissioned Dec. 8, 2001. The squadron embarked aboard the Bulkeley are the “Griffins” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79.

U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime ready forces to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests.

