Fort D.A. Russell Days 2025

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. – F.E. Warren Air Force Base hosted the 31st annual Fort D.A. Russell Days July 18-20, 2025.



Named after F.E. Warren’s original title during its time as an Army Post, Fort D.A. Russell Days is put on at F.E. Warren to showcase historical reenactors from colonial times to World War II and the Korean War, static displays of the base’s modern aircraft, guided tours of the base’s historical buildings, a live performance from the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs Parachute Team and more.



The event provides a family-friendly, enjoyable time for the community.



“It's really great for families with kids,” said Daniek Long, F.E. Warren AFB intercontinental ballistic missile and Heritage Museum Curator. “We have kids' activities like the Camp Carlin run, and the (military) working dogs demonstration is awesome fun for people to watch.”



Fort D.A. Russell Days provide a unique opportunity for civilians from the surrounding community to not only tour the base, but also gain insight into the operations, history and mission of F.E. Warren.



“It's almost your one chance a year to actually get on base and see things that you never would be able to see,” said Long. “Like Friday and Saturday, the missile trainer tours, you can see some of the heritage houses, and some of the houses that are on the National Historic Registry on Sunday.”



Since its creation in 1994, Fort D.A. Russell Days has helped F.E. Warren AFB reinforce strong bonds with the community every year for 31 years, only missing one year in 2020.



“It is a celebration of military history, our base heritage and mission,” said Long. “It is used to showcase that heritage and mission to the general public who maybe don't know what we even do here at F.E. Warren.”



Fort D.A. Russell Days take place during the communities busiest time of the year with the Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo and the Wings Over Wyoming Airshow featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and other aerial demonstrations happening later in the week.

