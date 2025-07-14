Miss Tennessee Teen Volunteer serves with the Tennessee National Guard

Courtesy Photo | Cadet Kristin Henning, a Jackson native and current Miss Tennessee Teen Volunteer...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cadet Kristin Henning, a Jackson native and current Miss Tennessee Teen Volunteer 2025, joined the University of Tennessee at Martin’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps with plans to become an officer, and joined the military’s Simultaneous Membership Program, where she is assigned to the Tennessee National Guard’s 268th Military Police Company. (submitted photo) see less | View Image Page

JACKSON, Tenn. – When Kristen Henning, a Jackson native and current Miss Tennessee Teen Volunteer 2025, relinquishes her crown at Jackson’s Carl Perkins Civic Center on July 19, she will not just continue volunteering with the organizations she supports, but will serve her community as a member of the Tennessee Army National Guard.



“I’ve dreamed of joining the military since the fourth grade,” said Henning. “I thrive on physical challenges and love pushing myself to try new things.”



In May 2023, Henning joined the University of Tennessee at Martin’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps with plans to become an officer, before graduating from Madison Academic High School and becoming Miss Tennessee Teen Volunteer. She also joined the military’s Simultaneous Membership Program, where she is assigned to the Tennessee National Guard’s 268th Military Police Company as a cadet.



“My decision to enlist was driven by the desire to serve others and lead by example,” said Henning. “I want to inspire those who already serve, and those who are thinking of joining.”



While attending UT-Martin, Henning majors in political science and minors in Military Science with the school’s ROTC program. She has already completed her freshman year and will begin her sophomore year this fall. This September, she’s planning to sign her scholarship contract with UT-Martin’s ROTC program during a contracting ceremony.



“I come from a strong military family, my stepfather is a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard,” said Henning.



In addition to her military goals, Henning enjoys participating in various pageants. She started competing in 2023 and was crowned Miss Tennessee Teen Volunteer 2024 during a statewide competition that July. The title, awarded through the Jackson-based nonprofit Tennessee Teen Volunteer program, recognizes young women for academic excellence, creative achievement, healthy living, and community service.



“Winning took me by surprise,” said Henning. “But after months of preparation and hard work, it felt like a breath of fresh air.”



With her title, Henning took the opportunity, over the past year, to travel and showcase the opportunities offered by the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Organization, promoting herself as a role model and her platform, Kristin K.A.R.E.S. (Kindness and Respect to Everyone), focusing on raising awareness about domestic and child abuse, issues that are deeply personal to her.



She also dedicated time to volunteering and supporting organizations such as the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse, the Dream House, Ronald McDonald House, and the Salvation Army. Recently, she began serving as a member of the St. Jude Leadership Society.



Henning plans to take a year off from pageants once she passes her crown to the next Miss Tennessee Teen Volunteer while focusing on training, mentorship, and leadership development as she prepares for a career in the Tennessee Army National Guard.