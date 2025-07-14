USS Thomas Hudner Returns from Deployment to 4th and 6th Fleet

MAYPORT, Fla. – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) returned to Naval Station Mayport July 23, concluding a five-month deployment across multiple geographic theaters, including the U.S. 4th and 6th Fleet areas of operations.



The crew departed Feb. 18, 2025, with their mission focused on strengthening international maritime security and relations with partner nations in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. Shortly after arrival on station, Thomas Hudner welcomed the Honorable Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense, who recognized Thomas Hudner's high-performing Sailors during his tour of Naval Support Activity (NSA) Guantanamo Bay facilities.



Upon departing NSA Guantanamo Bay, Thomas Hudner conducted trilateral operations in the Caribbean Sea with the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), the United Kingdom Royal Navy River-class offshore patrol vessel HMS Medway (P 223) and the Royal Netherlands Navy Holland-class offshore patrol vessel HNLMS Groningen (P843), enhancing interoperability among Allied naval forces. Thomas Hudner also conducted freedom of navigation operations off the coast of Cuba, reinforcing the U.S. Navy's commitment to unity, security, and stability in the Caribbean, Central and South American maritime regions.



“The crew of Thomas Hudner has consistently proven their unwavering commitment in safeguarding America’s national security interests and maintaining the U.S. Navy’s maritime dominance worldwide,” said Cmdr. Cameron Ingram, commanding officer of Thomas Hudner. “I could not be more proud of my team!”



Throughout their deployment in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, Thomas Hudner’s crew trained and engaged in a variety of activities, from maritime security operations to joint exercises with Allied and partner navies in the European theater.



Thomas Hudner participated in several notable exercises, including Formidable Shield 2025, executed alongside 11 NATO Allies in the North and Norwegian Seas and North Atlantic Ocean. During Formidable Shield 2025, Thomas Hudner executed joint, live-fire Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) training utilizing NATO command and control reporting structures to enhance interoperability among Allied naval forces.



Thomas Hudner also conducted several port visits and collaborative operations with Norway, the United Kingdom, Spain and Greece, reinforcing the U.S. Navy’s commitment to unity, security and stability in the region. During the 81st anniversary of D-Day landings in Normandy, Thomas Hudner also had the honor of representing the U.S. Navy and hosting a reception with Adm. Stuart B. Munsch, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and various other distinguished government and military leaders in the European theater.



Following operations in U.S. 6th Fleet’s northern flank, Thomas Hudner was assigned to conduct national tasking in the Eastern Mediterranean supporting Operation Cobalt Shield. Through this mission, Thomas Hudner successfully conducted maritime security operations and promoted regional stability while executing ballistic missile defense operations.



Thomas Hudner served as the flagship for multiple distinguished visitors throughout her deployment, including the Honorable Pete Hegseth, U.S. Defense Secretary; Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Adm. Christopher Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Adm. Alvin Holsey, commander, U.S. Southern Command; Adm. Stuart B. Munsch, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa; and members of the German, French and Royal navies.



“Over the course of a five-month deployment, USS Thomas Hudner and her exceptional crew exemplified the strength of American naval power and international cooperation,” said Capt. Aaron Anderson, Commander, Naval Surface Group Southeast. “Their efforts reflect the strength of our commitment to maritime security and cooperation with our Allies.”



Thomas Hudner is a multi-mission air warfare, undersea warfare, naval surface fire support, surface warfare and ballistic missile defense surface combatant capable of supporting carrier battle groups and amphibious forces, operating independently, or operating as the flagship of a surface action group.



U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime ready forces to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests.



