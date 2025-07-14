Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues two in vessel fire response

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    July 23, 2025
    Lt. j.g. Bridgette Baldwin
    716-291-1524

    Coast Guard rescues two in vessel fire response

    BUFFALO, N.Y. – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a burning
    pleasure craft in Lake Erie early Wednesday morning near the U.S.-Canada
    border.

    At approximately 7:40 a.m. on July 23, 2025, Coast Guard Station Buffalo
    responded to reports of a vessel fire approximately two miles from the station
    and 800 meters from the international border. The 24-foot white pleasure craft
    had two people aboard at the time of the incident.

    Coast Guard personnel assisted in the rescue of both individuals and transported
    them to Coast Guard Station Buffalo for medical evaluation and care.

    The rescue operation was conducted in coordination with the Buffalo Fort Erie
    Fire Boat and multiple other vessels that assisted in the emergency response.
    Coast Guard officials confirmed that all persons were accounted for and no
    additional individuals were found in the water.

    The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

    No imagery of the incident is available at this time.

    For more information, please contact Lt. j.g. Bridgette Baldwin, Sector Eastern
    Great Lakes Public Affairs Officer at 716-291-1524

    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 10:08
    Story ID: 543591
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Great Lakes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download