Coast Guard rescues two in vessel fire response



BUFFALO, N.Y. – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a burning

pleasure craft in Lake Erie early Wednesday morning near the U.S.-Canada

border.



At approximately 7:40 a.m. on July 23, 2025, Coast Guard Station Buffalo

responded to reports of a vessel fire approximately two miles from the station

and 800 meters from the international border. The 24-foot white pleasure craft

had two people aboard at the time of the incident.



Coast Guard personnel assisted in the rescue of both individuals and transported

them to Coast Guard Station Buffalo for medical evaluation and care.



The rescue operation was conducted in coordination with the Buffalo Fort Erie

Fire Boat and multiple other vessels that assisted in the emergency response.

Coast Guard officials confirmed that all persons were accounted for and no

additional individuals were found in the water.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



No imagery of the incident is available at this time.



For more information, please contact Lt. j.g. Bridgette Baldwin, Sector Eastern

Great Lakes Public Affairs Officer at 716-291-1524



