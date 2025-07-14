July 23, 2025
Lt. j.g. Bridgette Baldwin
716-291-1524
Coast Guard rescues two in vessel fire response
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a burning
pleasure craft in Lake Erie early Wednesday morning near the U.S.-Canada
border.
At approximately 7:40 a.m. on July 23, 2025, Coast Guard Station Buffalo
responded to reports of a vessel fire approximately two miles from the station
and 800 meters from the international border. The 24-foot white pleasure craft
had two people aboard at the time of the incident.
Coast Guard personnel assisted in the rescue of both individuals and transported
them to Coast Guard Station Buffalo for medical evaluation and care.
The rescue operation was conducted in coordination with the Buffalo Fort Erie
Fire Boat and multiple other vessels that assisted in the emergency response.
Coast Guard officials confirmed that all persons were accounted for and no
additional individuals were found in the water.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No imagery of the incident is available at this time.
For more information, please contact Lt. j.g. Bridgette Baldwin, Sector Eastern
Great Lakes Public Affairs Officer at 716-291-1524
-USCG-
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 10:08
|Story ID:
|543591
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.