102nd Civil Engineering Squadron performs Deployment for Training in Japan

Photo By Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy | Members of the 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron's (CES) electrical systems shop and 374th CES electrical systems shop work together to enable safe replacement of a damaged airfield sequence flashing light on Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 3, 2025. During a deployment for training (DFT), the 102nd CES integrated with their active duty counterparts within the 374th CES to accomplish hands-on training during a series of key base enhancement projects. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)

The 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) completed a deployment for training (DFT) on Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 1-12, 2025. Members integrated with their active duty counterparts within the 374th CES to accomplish hands-on training during a series of key base enhancement projects.



“The primary purpose of this DFT is to allow our Airmen to work together as one team and to work on projects that we wouldn’t normally get to work on,” said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Andrieu, the 102nd CES commander. “It allows us to integrate with the active duty and get a little perspective on how they work and operate. It gives us that opportunity to integrate as a total force.”



102nd CES Airmen strengthened tactical skills within their Air Force Specialty Code (AFSC) while delivering lasting improvements to Yokota AB. The unit took part in the National Guard Bureau’s DFT program, spending two weeks at the host base to complete large-scale tasks related to construction and infrastructure. These missions help Airmen gain valuable experience, building both confidence and capability.



“The DFT program is a great opportunity for squadrons to come together and learn how to operate as a single unit, and to also get ourselves prepared for what the future might bring us, which can include wartime environments as well as domestic operations,” said Andrieu. “This has been a great opportunity for cross-pollinating between the Air National Guard and active duty force.”

During their deployment to Yokota Air Base, the shops within the 102nd CES executed a wide range of high-impact tasks that enhanced infrastructure, supported mission assurance and advanced Airmen’s upgrade training across multiple specialties.



102nd CES structural specialists completed certifications in asbestos awareness and hazardous materials handling. The team repaired a concrete roof, installed panic hardware and began demolition on a water-damaged building. Their efforts improved air quality and prepared the facility for future heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration (HVAC/R) and electrical upgrades.



The structures shop also joined 102nd CES pavements and construction equipment specialists on the airfield, helping pour more than 497 cubic yards of concrete, in part of a 250-ton effort conducted in partnership with the 819th Rapid Engineer Deployable, Heavy Operational Repair Squadron, Engineer (RED HORSE) Squadron. Both shops played a vital role in enhancing mobility and operational capability at Yokota AB. Teams paved a 230-by-20-foot pad and drilled dowels in preparation for additional concrete pours.



Additionally, pavements and construction equipment specialists repaired utility cuts, patched potholes, and led asphalt grading, compaction and water distribution efforts to establish mission-capable surfaces that support daily operations. Further equipment training provided valuable hands-on experience for upgrade training. These efforts improved road integrity and movement reliability while showcasing total force integration.



Meanwhile, the electrical systems shop supported environmental cleanup and increased power reliability. They wired a three-phase industrial pump, installed an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) circuit in a secure facility and removed outdated cable and conduit. Coordination with Japanese Nationals of the 374th CES allowed for the safe replacement of a damaged airfield sequence flashing light, reinforcing the importance of host-nation collaboration.



To improve climate control in key operational areas, the HVAC/R shop installed three new mini-split air conditioning units in leadership offices and K-9 workspaces. The team also diagnosed refrigerant leaks, repaired faulty compressors and completed electrical and plumbing upgrades, providing critical hands-on experience in system troubleshooting and refrigerant handling.



The water and fuel systems maintenance (WFSM) shop focused on both infrastructure improvement and environmental compliance. While operating PFAS filtration systems to meet U.S. and Japanese standards, Airmen also received valuable training on sewer truck operations, pipefitting and electrical systems. Their work included pump installations, material tracking and equipment inspections as part of their upgrade training.



Simultaneously, the power production shop ensured continuity of mission-critical operations by maintaining backup generators and aircraft arresting systems. The team played a key role in keeping the flightline safe and operational through tasks like fuel priming, belt replacement and daily inspections of BAK-12 arresting gear and crash barriers.



The C2 leadership team led the redesign and reconfiguration of a strategic headquarters space for senior leaders. Their efforts enhanced command-and-control capability and demonstrated in-house expertise in delivering secure, mission-ready facilities.



All Airmen from the 102nd CES completed important work that improved base infrastructure, increased safety and quality of life, strengthened partnerships with host-nation teams, and boosted their own skills and readiness.



“The 102nd CES has really stood out here at Yokota AB with the 374th CES. Our Airmen have had great attitudes this whole time, and they have really taken the bull by the horns,” said Andrieu. “They have gone above and beyond and have asked for work. We want this training. We need this training. We want to get these things accomplished. We want to make Yokota Air Base better than when we got here. The 102nd CES is capable of doing the mission wherever required and will be a huge asset in the future for whatever might be down the road.”