Global Readiness Starts Here: Incirlik Maintainers Train for Aircraft Recovery in Contested Environments

INCIRLIK AIR BASE, Türkiye — A new round of certification training is equipping Incirlik maintainers with a rare and critical capability: Aircraft Battle Damage Repair Evaluation, or

ABDRE.



Members from the 621st Contingency Response Wing, based out of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, recently led the training to help Incirlik maintainers develop the skills needed to assess and recover damaged aircraft in contested environments.



The effort aligns with key Air Force priorities, including Agile Combat Employment, multi-capable Airmen, and rapid global mobility.



“Our mission is to make sure aircraft can return to the fight as quickly as possible,” said Tech. Sgt. Andrew Piroli, 621st Contingency Response Wing deployment and distribution operations section chief. “We teach maintainers how to inspect and patch battle damage in the field so they can keep aircraft flying, no matter the airframe or conditions.”



Incirlik was strategically selected as a host location due to its operational tempo, multinational environment, and importance as a regional hub.



The ABDRE course combined classroom instruction with hands-on repair, led by 621st instructors whose experience spans multiple platforms and joint mission sets.



For Incirlik-based maintainers from the 728th Air Mobility Squadron and the 39th Maintenance Squadron, the course delivered real-world skills that build confidence and enhance mission capability.



“Getting aircraft back in the sky is how we stay in the fight,” said Master Sgt. Christopher Hayes, 728th Maintenance Squadron production superintendent. “When the stakes are high, it’s our Airmen who make the difference. This training gives them real insight into what they might face downrange and how to respond.”



Participants learned how to identify structural damage, file battle damage reports, and apply critical patch repairs.



The training emphasized platform-agnostic techniques, enabling Airmen to support aircraft across a wide range of mission sets and theaters.



“ABDRE is one of those capabilities that quietly keeps the mission going,” Piroli said. “You will not always see it in action, but when you need it, it is mission essential.”



The course also strengthened teamwork across units. Maintainers from different squadrons trained side-by-side, sharing expertise and building the kind of flightline relationships that support mission success in real-world operations.



“Knowing that you are not the only type of maintainer on this flightline, and getting to work shoulder-to-shoulder with folks you may not normally interact with, is a great thing for growth and morale,” said Senior Master Sgt. George Culbertson, 39th Maintenance Squadron superintendent. “This kind of collaboration helps us figure out how to support each other, especially downrange.”



Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Popovich, 39th Maintenance Squadron Crash, Damaged or Disabled Aircraft Recovery section chief, participated in the course and emphasized the value it brings to future deployment scenarios.



“This training gives our Airmen the flexibility to support more than just one airframe,” said Popovich. “If a unit is short on capability downrange, our maintainers can step in and fill that gap.”



For both Airmen and instructors, the course underscored the importance of remaining agile, mission-focused, and ready to deliver airpower in dynamic environments.



“This is not about checking a box,” Piroli said. “It is about making sure our maintainers are ready, capable, and lethal. We are building a force that can keep aircraft in the fight, no matter the airframe or the environment.”

