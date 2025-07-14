USACE FED and MND-DIA build collaboration through two-day workshop at Camp Humphreys

Photo By Rachel Napolitan | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE – FED) and Ministry of...... read more read more Photo By Rachel Napolitan | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE – FED) and Ministry of National Defense-Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) hosted a joint symposium from July 2 -3, 2025, at FED’s headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan) see less | View Image Page

USAG HUMPHREYS, South Korea — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) and Ministry of National Defense-Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) hosted a joint symposium from July 2 -3, 2025, at FED’s headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea.

“The workshop aimed to foster a better understanding of the program execution processes and regulations for both FED and MND-DIA,” said Ji, Seung Hyun, Deputy Chief of Construction, USACE FED.

Sessions covered essential aspects of engineering and construction from both an American and Korean perspective. Topics included contracting, local material usage, law and policies, cost of materials, accident reporting, quality assurance, schedule reviews, quality control, safety and each organizations’ capabilities.

“The symposium strengthened interagency collaboration, and both agencies look forward to continue these symposiums,” said Col. Jeremiah Willis, commander, USACE FED.

According to Ji, the event’s intention was based on enhancing a “mutual understanding and effective communication” for both entities, which will “foster successful execution of host-nation funded programs.” FED and MND-DIA engaged in an open dialogue to have a robust awareness of each other’s roles, responsibilities, capabilities, construct suspensions thresholds, timelines and constraints.

“By sharing these insights, the goal was to improve the efficient execution of the Republic of Korea Funded Construction [ROKFC] program,” Ji said.

Both Willis and Col. Cho, In Pyo, USFK Program Division Chief, MND-DIA, emphasized delivering quality projects and working together to find collaborative solutions to differences in design and construction practices the two countries may encounter.

“Quality is not an accident,” said No, Soon, Quality Assurance Branch Chief, USACE FED. “We have to earn it.”

Overall, participants gained a deeper insight into both agencies’ perspectives and processes, while “establishing regular, recurring workshops” as a way to strengthen the partnership further, according to Ji.

“I appreciate the increase of understanding on my end,” Daniel Foltz, Deputy Chief Programs and Project Management Division (PPMD), USACE FED. “I’ve learned a lot.”

The ROKFC program is funded through the Special Measures Agreement between the U.S. Department of State and the ROK Ministry of Foreign Affairs. United States Forces Korea (USFK) determines projects to be funded by the program which FED executes as the DCA in partnership with MND-DIA.

Visit https://www.pof.usace.army.mil/ for more information on USACE – FED.