U.S. Coast Guard conducts bilateral maritime law enforcement operations with Republic of Marshall Islands

MAJURO, Republic of the Marshall Islands — The crew of national security cutter USCGC Stratton (WMSL 752) conducted at-sea boardings with the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Sea Patrol within RMI’s exclusive economic zone from July 9 to 13.



Stratton's crew embarked three law enforcement officers from the RMI Sea Patrol, who provided a combined presence and conducted two successful maritime law enforcement boardings of commercial fishing vessels operating in the RMI EEZ. While no violations were initially reported from the boarding, potential issues with the catch emerged later and constituted further inspection from RMI.



Stratton’s shared patrol with the RMI officers emphasized collaborative efforts in maritime safety, security, and stewardship to maximize the protection of natural resources. The U.S. Coast Guard and RMI have long cooperated to enhance maritime security and sovereignty, focusing on bilateral maritime law enforcement that combats maritime trafficking and safeguards fisheries for both countries.



“It has been an honor to host members of the Sea Patrol and conduct bilateral maritime law enforcement boardings alongside our partners from the Republic of the Marshall Islands,” said Capt. Brian Krautler, the Stratton’s commanding officer. “We focused on boardings to deter, detect, and suppress illicit transnational maritime activity, specifically maritime drug trafficking, fisheries offenses, and illegal migration. Our combined operations and shared efforts enforce laws and preserve the local way of life, deepening our partnership. Standing together, we improve regional maritime governance and build a resilient future for both our nations.”



Bilateral maritime law enforcement agreements enable Pacific nations to protect their sovereignty and help ensure the safety and security of mariners and vessels of all nations conducting legal maritime operations within the nation’s EEZ. Through these agreements, the host nation makes determinations regarding targeting vessels for law enforcement boardings within its EEZ, identifies violations, and determines penalties and follow-on actions.



Stratton conducted these boardings in support of Operation Blue Pacific, the U.S. Coast Guard’s campaign throughout Oceania to maintain unrestricted, lawful access to the maritime domain for all nations, enhance maritime governance, and improve regional prosperity.



Commissioned in 2012, Stratton is one of ten Legend-class national security cutters and one of four homeported in Alameda, California. National security cutters are 418-feet long, 54-feet wide, and have a 4,600 long-ton displacement. They have a top speed of 28 knots, a range of 12,000 nautical miles, and sail with a crew of up to 170. These crews routinely conduct operations throughout the Pacific, where their combination of range, speed, and ability to operate in extreme weather provides the mission flexibility necessary to conduct vital strategic missions.



The namesake of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton is Capt. Dorothy Stratton, the first female commissioned officer in the Coast Guard. Capt. Stratton led the service’s all-female reserve force during World War II, commanding more than 10,000 personnel. The ship’s motto is “We Can’t Afford Not To.”

