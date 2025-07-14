Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Timor-Leste Defence Force visits USINDOPACOM for Bilateral Defense Discussions

    Timor-Leste Defence Force visits USINDOPACOM for Bilateral Defense Discussions

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Sarah Russ, USINDOPACOM J5 Mobilization Assistant and Brig....... read more read more

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command welcomed a delegation from the Timor-Leste Defence Force for a Bilateral Defense Discussion aimed at strengthening ties in the Indo-Pacific region, July 21-22, 2025.

    Led by Timor-Leste’s Brig. Gen. Jose da Costa Soares, Chief of Staff of the Timor-Leste Defence Force and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Sarah Russ, USINDOPACOM J5 Mobilization Assistant, the discussions centered on expanding bilateral military cooperation, including joint exercises and training initiatives. Key areas of focus included enhancing maritime security capabilities, coordinating disaster response efforts, and bolstering humanitarian assistance programs.

    This BDD underscored the deepening defense partnership between the U.S. and Timor-Leste, fostering a shared understanding of evolving regional security dynamics and identifying opportunities for collaborative solutions.

    With a commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, the U.S. and Timor-Leste are building a robust partnership founded on mutual respect and a shared vision for regional prosperity.

    USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 20:51
    Story ID: 543569
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Timor-Leste Defence Force visits USINDOPACOM for Bilateral Defense Discussions, by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Timor-Leste Defence Force visits USINDOPACOM for Bilateral Defense Discussions
    Timor-Leste Defence Force visits USINDOPACOM for Bilateral Defense Discussions
    Timor-Leste Defence Force visits USINDOPACOM for Bilateral Defense Discussions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BDD
    TLS
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM
    F-FTDL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download