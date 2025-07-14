Timor-Leste Defence Force visits USINDOPACOM for Bilateral Defense Discussions

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command welcomed a delegation from the Timor-Leste Defence Force for a Bilateral Defense Discussion aimed at strengthening ties in the Indo-Pacific region, July 21-22, 2025.
Led by Timor-Leste’s Brig. Gen. Jose da Costa Soares, Chief of Staff of the Timor-Leste Defence Force and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Sarah Russ, USINDOPACOM J5 Mobilization Assistant, the discussions centered on expanding bilateral military cooperation, including joint exercises and training initiatives. Key areas of focus included enhancing maritime security capabilities, coordinating disaster response efforts, and bolstering humanitarian assistance programs.
This BDD underscored the deepening defense partnership between the U.S. and Timor-Leste, fostering a shared understanding of evolving regional security dynamics and identifying opportunities for collaborative solutions.
With a commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, the U.S. and Timor-Leste are building a robust partnership founded on mutual respect and a shared vision for regional prosperity.
USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.
