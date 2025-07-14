CFAS Conducts Inaugural HPU Blank-Fire Training

By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber

SAIKAI, Japan (July 16, 2025)—Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Harbor Patrol Unit (HPU) conducted an inaugural blank-fire Training Assistance Visit (TAV) off the coast of Yokose Fuel Terminal in Saikai, Japan, July 16, 2025.

The training was part of Citadel Protect, a Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) integrated harbor defense exercise which enhances readiness and increases lethality.

“The purpose of blank-fire training is to enhance the tactical readiness of HPUs by conducting crew-served weapons training and use-of-force decision making,” said Chief Master-at-Arms Zachary Hudspeath, CFAS HPU leading chief petty officer. “[The training] integrates the use of blank ammunition with the Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES) to simulate realistic ‘detect-to-engage’ scenarios.”

MILES enabled Sailors to safely engage moving targets from Harbor Security Boats (HSB) using M240B machine guns and assess the effectiveness after each string of blank round ammunition fire.

“By simulating realistic threats, this training sharpens the Sailors’ ability to respond to small boat incursions or aggressive watercraft,” said Hudspeath. “It enhances reaction time, decision-making under pressure, and overall operational effectiveness—ultimately increasing the security posture of the installation.”

CNIC Citadel Series Exercise Support Instructor Adam Peterman observed the training, providing recommendations to each Sailor in real time throughout the evolution.

“It was a great experience working with CFAS Sailors,” said Peterman. “They were very motivated and enthusiastic to participate in the training. Everyone brought their best effort to the training and made it the success that it was which speaks volumes to these young Sailors’ commitment to their profession.”

In addition to simulated fire, Sailors learned a variety of skills firsthand. These included loading and unloading weapons, cleaning stoppages, engaging moving targets, executing pre-planned responses in a compressed timeframe, and maneuvering HSBs for optimal gunner positioning. Overall, 24 Sailors received hands-on training, firing a total of 3,800 blank rounds of ammunition.

“The greatest benefit of this training is providing Sailors an opportunity to train and operate their boats and weapons systems in a realistic training environment and providing them instant feedback,” said Peterman. “The training helps to build the Sailor's confidence in conducting their jobs and operating the M240 from their boat while engaging a moving target so if they ever had to engage in a hostile scenario, they are more prepared and confident in their ability to stop the threat.”

CFAS security department coordinated with the Kyushu Defense Bureau (KDB) who assisted by communicating with local authorities and communities to ensure public safety and awareness.

For 78 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2025 Date Posted: 07.22.2025 20:38 Story ID: 543565 Location: SAIKAI, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Conducts Inaugural HPU Blank-Fire Training, by PO1 Kristen Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.