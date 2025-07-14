Structural steel framing in full swing as $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy continues growing during July 2025

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors complete work July 8, 2025, for the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors complete work July 8, 2025, for the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project description states the plan is to build the two buildings based on the standard layout depicted in the Operational Readiness Training Complex. The project calls for the construction of two new 48,000-square-foot, four-story Collective Training Officers Quarters buildings. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 1,260 calendar days. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Ever since late-June, construction on the $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy has included the contractor building the framework for the first building on the site.



The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), which is also currently working on another major project at Fort McCoy — the fiscal year-2022 funded South Barracks Project, was awarded a contract totaling $55,759,100, according to the Army Corps of Engineers, which is overseeing the project. The notice to proceed was acknowledged on July 19, 2024. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 1,260 calendar days.



And not only is the contractor constructing the first building, they’ve been also busy getting the foundation and infrastructure on the second building for the project.



For numerous months, actual full construction of the new buildings had to wait for another contractor to move five World War II-era barracks buildings. The project description in the contract states the plan is to build the two buildings based on the standard layout depicted in the Operational Readiness Training Complex.



“This facility is required to replace antiquated World War II-era wood transient training officer quarters currently being utilized to train Soldiers during major exercises, annual training, battle assembly, and mobilization at Fort McCoy,” the description states. “This facility will be designed with the ability to be winterized or deactivated during the winter months.”



Devooght Building Movers of Manitowoc, Wis., moved those five World War II-era barracks in January, February, March, April, and May. They now rest in the 500 block until the next action takes place with those structures, which is still to be determined.



Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy said the project is now 13 percent complete and rising daily. In his July 18 update, Green gave the latest actions.



“On the west building, slab prep/placement continued,” Green wrote in the update. “The west building structural steel also continued, and Nelson stud placement started on deck #2.



“East building electrical rough-in continued,” Green stated. “And also on the east building, footings and pier rough-in and placements continued.”



The project description, also as stated in previous news articles, gives more information about how the project will continue to grow.



“When Fort McCoy is not stood up as a mobilization platform, its primary mission is to support the seasonal requirements of training … Army Reserve Soldiers,” the description states. “In order to conserve as much energy as possible, while also decreasing the funding necessary to field extended utility costs, this building will be deactivated when it is not being used for training.”



The contract requirements also show that work includes building a standing seam metal roof over rigid insulation on steel deck on structural trusses; using utility brick veneer over rigid insulation on steel studs with exterior glass mat gypsum sheathing; building a concrete floor on metal deck and on-grade; installing and elevator, aluminum doors and windows, gypsum board and metal frame partitions, steel door frames and steel doors, and acoustical ceilings; installing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems; completing plumbing, security, and electrical systems; and more.



The officer’s quarters project makes three active, large construction projects taking place in the 1600 block of the installation. All of this work also continues with the master plan for the 1600 block that will include not only the four barracks but also three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings — one of which is done — and now the two 160-room officer quarters, said Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials.



