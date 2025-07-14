SMDC senior civilian wins top Army award

Courtesy Photo | Mr. David R. Fitzgerald, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Mr. David R. Fitzgerald, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary of the Army, presents the Meritorious Senior Executive Presidential rank award to Mr. Richard De Fatta, Deputy to the Commanding General, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, Redstone Arsenal, Al., during the 2024 Presidential rank awards ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., July 22, 2025. Mr. Fitzgerald hosted this event. (U.S. army photo by Mr. Leroy Council) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s senior civilian was recognized as one of the Army’s top civilians during a ceremony honoring his selection as a Presidential Rank Award recipient.



Richard P. De Fatta, USASMDC deputy to the commanding general, was awarded with a 2025 Presidential Rank Award for meritorious executive service during a ceremony July 22 at the Pentagon. The Presidential Rank Award is considered one of the most prestigious recognitions given to Army career civilians.



“It is quite an honor to receive a Presidential Rank award and a significant achievement,” De Fatta said. “While I was pleasantly surprised personally, it doesn’t surprise me that the amazing achievements of this command would be recognized in this way. My award is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of all assigned to the Best Place to Work in the U.S. Army.”



De Fatta’s was recognized for providing critical leadership and integration across the command and his efforts directly contributed to SMDC’s ranking as the number one Best Place to Work in the Army for two consecutive years. He provided a strategic vision that was instrumental in implementing modernization road maps for Army space, high altitude, global missile defense, and navigation warfare capabilities, ensuring necessary training and logistical components-maintained pace with technological advancements.



He brokered agreements among Army staff elements, U.S. Space Force and the office of the secretary of defense, to transfer Army satellite operations to Space Force without mission impacts. He led, developed and implemented the Army’s position on transitioning Army space capabilities to the U.S. Space Force, successfully shepherding the Service and the command through significant structural changes.



“I’m just a proud member of an incredible team of military and civilian professionals who really deserve this level of recognition - successfully performing our 24/7, no fail mission to protect and serve the United States of America,” De Fatta said.



The Civil Service Reform Act of 1978 established the Presidential Rank Awards Program to recognize a select group of career members of the senior executive service for exceptional performance over an extended period.



“Our mission is vast, distributed and performed around the world - not to mention above the planet,” De Fatta said. “We are warfighters, technology developers and capability developers unmatched in our dedication and commitment to the Army’s core missions. The Presidential Rank Award brings awareness of what we do and appreciation of those complex missions.”