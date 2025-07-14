Night to Remember: The Centurions Celebrate Service and Legacy at Fort MacArthur

FORT MACARTHUR, Calif. — On July 12, 2025, the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) hosted its Command Ball at the historic Fort MacArthur Base in Southern California. The evening was marked by elegance, tradition, and a deep sense of camaraderie, bringing together Soldiers, Families, and senior leaders from across the U.S. Army Reserve.



Hosted by Brig. Gen. Earl C. Sparks IV and his wife, Debbie, the ball provided a formal setting to reflect on the year’s accomplishments and to honor the Soldiers and Families who continue to support the mission. With the Pacific Ocean as a backdrop and the venue adorned in military regalia, the event highlighted the pride and professionalism of the 311th ESC.



The evening began with a receiving line, followed by a social hour as guests arrived dressed in formal military and evening attire. The program commenced with a presentation of the colors, the singing of the National Anthem, and a moment of silence to honor those who have served and sacrificed.



One of the most poignant moments of the evening was the presence of a Missing Man Table, also known as the Fallen Comrade Table. Set in a place of honor near the stage, the small, solitary table served as a solemn reminder of those who could not be with us — service members who are missing in action, prisoners of war, or who gave their lives in service to the nation. Each element of the table, from the single red rose to the inverted glass, held symbolic meaning, paying silent tribute to the fallen.



“This event isn’t just about formality — it’s about honoring the people behind the mission,” said Brig. Gen. Sparks. “The Soldiers of the 311th ESC have demonstrated exceptional resilience and commitment, and tonight we take a moment to recognize that.”



This year’s ball held special significance for Brig. Gen. Sparks, marking the final time he will celebrate with the 311th ESC before transitioning to his next assignment. His tenure as commanding general has been defined by a focus on readiness, leadership development, organizational cohesion, and the culture of better — a mindset that encourages continuous improvement, accountability, and pride in the mission.



“This command has meant a great deal to me,” Sparks said. “It’s been a privilege to serve alongside such dedicated professionals. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together and confident the 311th ESC will continue to thrive.”



The evening’s keynote address was delivered by Maj. Gen. Tracey L. Smith, Commanding General of the 63rd Readiness Division. In her remarks, she reflected on more than 30 years of service and shared personal insights on the value of mentorship, the importance of team-building, and the role of selfless leadership in today’s Army Reserve.



“Our success doesn’t come from individual achievement—it comes from building strong teams,” said Maj. Gen. Smith. “Leadership means lifting others up, staying accountable, and remaining grounded in the Army values no matter your rank or role.”



Maj. Gen. Smith also took a moment to recognize two individuals for their outstanding efforts: Capt. Natasha Waters, for her leadership and coordination in planning this year’s ball, and Sgt. 1st Class Joe Hart, for his ongoing and significant contributions to the unit. “These are the kinds of professionals who embody what right looks like in our force,” she said.



Following the formal portion of the program, guests enjoyed dinner and a traditional grog ceremony before transitioning to an evening of live music and dancing. The event was not only a celebration of service, but a chance for Soldiers and Families to relax and connect in a meaningful way.



“The ball was a beautiful reminder of the unity within this command,” said Capt. Waters, a logistics officer with the 311th ESC. “Seeing how much coordination, planning, and teamwork went into making this event happen really showed the pride we take in our organization.”



Debbie Sparks also took a moment to acknowledge the Families in attendance. “Behind every Soldier is a Family who serves in their own way,” she said. “Events like this give us a chance to recognize that support and say thank you.”



As the 311th ESC prepares for its next chapter, the 2025 Command Ball served as a meaningful sendoff for Brig. Gen. Sparks and a powerful reaffirmation of the Army Reserve’s strength — built on tradition, shared purpose, and the unbreakable bond between Soldiers and those who support them.



About the 311th ESC:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command provides operational-level sustainment command and control for U.S. Army Reserve units throughout the western United States. As part of the 79th Theater Sustainment Command, the 311th ESC supports joint, combined, and unified land operations by delivering logistics and sustainment support wherever and whenever it is needed. The command plays a critical role in enabling Army Reserve readiness and global responsiveness.

