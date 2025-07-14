Munson Army Health Center Boosts CGSC Student Readiness with Medical Processing Event

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Department of Defense Civilian, Dr. Wendy Harmon, a pharmacist at Munson Army Health...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Department of Defense Civilian, Dr. Wendy Harmon, a pharmacist at Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth Kansas, provides a package of over-the-counter medications to an incoming U.S. Army Command and General Staff College student during medical readiness in-processing July 21. With an incoming class of approximately 1,000 students, Munson and CGSC developed a plan to transform classrooms at the college vacant for summer into a temporary comprehensive medical processing hub. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – Munson Army Health Center and the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College Surgeon Cell conducted the first of three medical readiness processing events for incoming CGSC students July 21 ahead of their rigorous 10-month course.



"Our priority is to support the CGSC Surgeon Cell in ensuring all incoming Soldiers are able to complete any outstanding or expiring medical readiness processing requirements now, before class begins, so they don’t need to miss classroom instruction time later,” said Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, Munson director, who is responsible for ensuring units on Fort Leavenworth are medically ready.



With an incoming class of approximately 1,000 students, plus additional students from the School of Advanced Military Studies, Munson and CGSC developed a plan to transform classrooms vacant over summer into a comprehensive medical processing hub for the event.



Modeled after a Soldier Medical Readiness Processing event, groups of CGSC students checked-in and completed required paperwork before proceeding through a series of stations. These included medical records review, pharmacy information, lab services, hearing review and scheduling, behavioral health, dental review, and vision screenings.



Medical teams pre-screened records and assigned Soldiers to one of three events, July 21, 23, or 28. They highlighted any requirements Soldiers needed, such as Physical Health Assessments, HIV testing, immunizations, vision, hearing, and dental. Bloodwork was conducted on-site, eliminating the need for students to make an additional visit to the health center.



"Coming to the college is a perfect location because it allows us to spread out and take care of a lot of Soldiers at one time and minimizes overcrowding of clinical operations at the health center where we continue to provide care for our enrolled beneficiaries,” said Walker.



The event also served as an opportunity for Soldiers to learn more about Munson and its services.



“Munson Army Health Center is proud to offer a wide range of primary care providers ready to support incoming students and their families,” said Walker. “We have multiple providers to choose from, high-quality care, and a convenient, on post location.”



Additionally, representatives from the Exceptional Family Member Program, Army Community Service, Child & Youth Services, SHARP (Sexual Harassment/Assault Response & Prevention), Family Advocacy Program, and Military Family Life Counselors participated in the readiness event and provided information about their services on post.



“It was very easy, fast and efficient,” said medical in-processing participant and incoming CGSC student Maj. Benjamin Wheatley.



The Army tracks individual Soldier Medical Readiness (MRC) on a scale of 1 to 4, with MRC 1 indicating full medical readiness for deployment. MRC 2-4 indicate factors that may hinder medical readiness. The goal is for Soldiers to maintain the highest level of medical readiness to effectively support globally integrated operations and mission planning worldwide.



The 10-month Command and General Staff Officers Course develops war-fighting and adaptive leadership skills for military officers to be proficient in Unified Land Operations. The college is an educational center of excellence renowned in the study of leadership, the conduct of joint and combined land warfare, and the application of Joint, Interagency, Intergovernmental, and Multinational organizations to synchronize all elements of power to achieve national objectives.



“This medical readiness event ensures CGSC students can focus on their demanding studies, confident in their medical preparedness,” said Walker.



To learn more about services at Munson visit munson.tricare.mil.