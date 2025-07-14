Basic soaring program introduces cadets to airmanship

Photo By Trevor Cokley | Cadet 2nd Class Katherine Daley, center, and Cadet 1st Class Steven Newcomer, right,...... read more read more Photo By Trevor Cokley | Cadet 2nd Class Katherine Daley, center, and Cadet 1st Class Steven Newcomer, right, receive information from 2nd Lt Joshua Richards about a runway change, Davis Airfield, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., July 8, 2025. Daley and Newcomer are instructor pilots in the basic soaring program, Airmanship 251. -- (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley) see less | View Image Page

At the U.S. Air Force Academy, cadets are exposed to aviation, learn the fundamentals of flight and develop airmindedness. Through the world’s largest glider operation, with more than 15,000 sorties a year, they gain mentorship and insight into aviation careers.



The summer basic soaring program, Airmanship 251, is designed for rising sophomores and forms a core part of the Academy experience . The course includes a minimum of 10 flights in a glider. During these flights, cadets learn basic operations. Cadets can continue training to pilot a glider solo and go through a year-long program to become an instructor pilot.



Introduction to flying



The basic soaring program flies about 2,000 sorties each summer period. Cadet 2nd Class Katherine Daley, a cadet soaring instructor and political science major, is hoping to attend pilot training after graduation. She notes the program is more than learning aircraft controls, the importance of following a checklist and how to fly patterns.



“It provides an awesome opportunity to learn more about yourself,” said Daley. “After my first flight, it was really moving and made me feel like this is something I definitely want to pursue.”



Cadet-led upgrade training



Hands-on soaring training instills the warrior ethos in future leaders and develops airmindedness. Cadets learn and understand the influence of air power for strategic advantage by learning the real-life application of aviation principles. Being ready to lead on day one includes knowing how to control airspace to achieve military goals.



Cadets can continue training in Airmanship 251 to pilot a glider solo. Afterwards, they are eligible for a year-long upgrade program to become an instructor. Cadets conduct approximately 95% of all glider flight instruction at the Academy.



“Soaring has been the most transformational leadership opportunity,” said Daley. “We’re all teaching other cadets, helping them get to solo, helping them get up in this world.”



The importance of upholding standards



Tactics, techniques and procedures are vital to aviation safety. Like weekday formations, flight standards build muscle memory among cadets who, as supervisors, check on their subordinates daily.



“I think that a flying squadron is the most real place that standards exist,” said Cadet 1st Class Steven Newcomer, cadet squadron commander for the 94th Flying Training Squadron and military and strategic studies major. “If we do not have our manuals and standards committed to memory, people can get hurt and we can damage aircraft.”



As a squadron commander, Newcomer helps generate 1,500 sorties in a three-week summer period. He said this experience provides a unique level of leadership.



“Down here, we see why the small details matter and why we need to have exceptional attention to detail,” said Newcomer. “What we do impacts people’s lives.”



Officer mentorship



Mentorship is an essential part of professional development. Cadets going through the basic soaring program interact with officers from rated career fields who share their career experiences. Additionally, cadets learn about various military aircraft.



“We give cadets the time and space to make decisions in this program,” said Maj. James Bell, an assistant director of operations. “Daily, we provide a bit of the bigger picture, to think of other ways of doing things and expanding their airmanship through our experiences.”