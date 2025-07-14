Fort Rucker Welcomes New Garrison Commander

Photo By Kelly Morris | Col. Jeffrey L. Paulus, incoming Fort Rucker garrison commander, accepts the unit...... read more read more Photo By Kelly Morris | Col. Jeffrey L. Paulus, incoming Fort Rucker garrison commander, accepts the unit colors, as passed to him by William G. Kidd, director, Installation Management Command - Training, after Col. John P. Miller relinquished command in a ceremony at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum July 22, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris) see less | View Image Page

FORT RUCKER, Ala.--Fort Rucker welcomed its new garrison commander, Col. Jeffrey L. Paulus, and bid farewell to its outgoing leader, Col. John P. Miller, during a Change of Command ceremony at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum July 22.



William G. Kidd, a member of the Senior Executive Service who currently works as director of the Army’s Installation Management Command – Training, hosted the ceremony. He previously worked as the Aviation Center of Excellence deputy to the commanding general here.



After thanking attendees for their support to the Army, Kidd noted that part of his job is traveling to visit various installations.



“Only one tells you ‘Welcome home,’ and it is here at Fort Rucker, where you truly feel like you are part of something,” Kidd said. “It is extended not just from the gate guards … but everyone totally focuses on trying to make this the best environment to produce the greatest aviators in the world. This is truly a special place.”



“Defending this nation and leading those who do is a tough, complex and unyielding way of life—it’s not just a job, you commit yourself totally to it. And it demands excellence in every step taken. Competence is not enough. You’ve got to be the best, do your best each and every day,” Kidd said.



Kidd welcomed Paulus and his family, and lauded him as a highly experienced aviation leader who has served around the globe in demanding tactical and strategic roles.



“Please join me in welcoming Col. Paulus and extending your full support to him and his family in this effort as the garrison commander,” Kidd said. “I am confident that you, Jeff, are going to do a great job and will lead extremely well.”



Going forward, Kidd charged Paulus to remember that installation management is a team sport, and to invest in people.



Paulus most recently served as the Continuity and Contingency Operations Officer for the Joint Task Force – National Capital Region, where he was responsible for Continuity of Government and Continuity of Operations planning.



He previously commanded the 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment and Company C, 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, and has deployed twice in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, as well as to Korea in support of the Air Cavalry Rotational Force. Prior to Squadron command he served as the Executive Officer to the Director of Army Aviation within the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, Headquarters, Department of the Army.



Key positions throughout his career include J38, JTF-NCR, Fort McNair, Washington D.C; Squadron Commander, 3-17 Air Cavalry Squadron, Hunter Army Airfield, Ga.; and Training and Integration Officer and Executive Officer, Department of the Army Management Office - Aviation, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Headquarters, Department of the Army, Pentagon.



He served as Deputy Division Chief of Staff, 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; Brigade Executive Officer, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii; Squadron Executive Officer, 2-6 Cavalry Regiment, Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii; and G3 Aviation Officer, HQ USAREUR, Heidelberg, Germany.



His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal (5 Oak Leaf Cluster), the Air Medal and the Joint Service Commendation Medal (1 OLC).



Paulus thanked the Fort Rucker community for welcoming their family back to the home of Army aviation.



“The ties that bind our branch and the Wiregrass community are stronger here than in any other military community I’ve served – and the presence of so many community members and leaders is evidence of that fact,” he said.



“Assignment to Fort Rucker sets the tone for every Soldier, warrant officer and officer who have the privilege of serving in Army aviation, and we have all taken the sense of community that it is instilled in us here onto our future assignments. Army aviation is strong because the Fort Rucker community is strong.”



Paulus said he looks forward to continuing in the tradition his predecessors have set and working with the people here.



Kidd lauded Miller’s leadership that focused on investing in people so they could adapt and thrive over the past two years that included improvements to quality of life.



“Everything changed for the better here at Fort Rucker because of your efforts as a leader and the team that you built here,” Kidd said.



He also thanked the Miller family for their support.



“Every great leader can charge hard at the objective, but they need balance. His spouse, Mollie (and family) provided that balance every step of the way,” Kidd said.



Miller thanked the audience including leaders, family, community leaders and teammates.



“Fort Rucker is a place where dreams come true. It’s a community singularly focused on creating the next generation of aviation warfighters. While the installation has evolved over the years, and while we acknowledge that change is inevitable, there remains one constant here and that is the garrison team,” he said.



Miller commended the various entities of the garrison team for their contributions. He said he feels proud that aviation families, including his own, get to call Fort Rucker home.



“I had the opportunity to make a daily impact on our post, and make impacts that won’t come to fruition for years to come. That’s simply how the garrison world works,” said Miller, adding that he is also excited for the Paulus family’s opportunity.



Miller will now move on to serve as the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center deputy commander.