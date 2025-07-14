Navy Reserve Center Cheyenne participates in Cheyenne Frontier Days 2025

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On July 19, Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Cheyenne sailors participated in the opening parade of Cheyenne Frontier Days 2025 as the iconic western celebration kicked off with the ceremonial firing of a cannon.



Cheyenne Frontier Days is an annual celebration that runs from July 18-27 deemed the “Daddy of Em All”, featuring multiple events throughout the ten-day festival. NRC Cheyenne sailors volunteered in various roles across numerous events, including the rodeo, fireworks displays, pancake breakfast, concerts, and the opening parade.



As sailors marched down the parade route, spectators could be heard shouting cheers of “Go Navy!” and expressions of gratitude for their service.



“We once again participate proudly in the historic Cheyenne Frontier Days where we highlight the enduring partnership between the Navy and Cheyenne community,” said Lt. Cmdr. Edward C. Enborg, commanding officer of NRC Cheyenne. “We are deeply honored by the patriotism and strong support from a city that shares our commitment to service, integrity, and pride in shared purpose. Through our continued presence, we aim to strengthen community ties by representing the Navy with pride and professionalism.”



NRC Cheyenne serves approximately 68 U.S. Navy Reserve sailors with twelve Training and Administration of the Reserve (TAR) sailors assigned as full-time staff. The command's mission is to ensure the readiness and operational excellence of U.S. Navy Reserve sailors, preparing them to serve whenever and wherever they are needed in support of the Navy's global operations.



“This is just a great group of professionals and sailors, the dedication that they have,” said Rear Adm. Eric L. Peterson, deputy commander of Naval Medical Forces Atlantic and deputy director of the Navy Nurse Corps. "The Navy Reserve Center and the integration with the community, the support of the military in general, but the Navy — especially since this is a non-maritime area of the country — it's just phenomenal to see.”



That visibility is especially important in a landlocked state like Wyoming, where many residents may not expect a Navy presence. For NRC Cheyenne's leadership, Cheyenne Frontier Days represents more than just community service - it's an opportunity to demonstrate the Navy Reserve's ongoing commitment to the region while building lasting partnerships with local residents.



“I really like the sailors being part of the Cheyenne Frontier Days because the community doesn't always know that the Navy is here,” said Chief Personnel Specialist A.J. Riester, senior enlisted leader at NRC Cheyenne. “I also think sailors volunteering is great, they are letting people not forget the Navy's here.”



Sailors volunteered dozens of hours across multiple venues throughout the ten-day celebration, working in roles ranging from concert security to serving as cowboy medics at rodeo events, cooks and servers at the community pancake breakfast, fireworks support staff, and flag bearers during Military Monday.



“I like when they clap for us and say “Hooyah Navy”; that brightens my day,” said Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Djuan D. June attached to NRC Cheyenne. “It's more getting their feedback, saying how much they love us and how much we love them. The community is a big thing to me, and that's why I like volunteering for Frontier Days. It's pretty much just giving back to the community, letting them know that the Navy is here; especially in a landlocked state where they always ask ‘The Navy is here? Where’s the water?’”



The sailors' volunteer efforts exemplified the Navy Reserve's commitment to serving communities both at home and around the world while providing valuable opportunities to work alongside civilians. NRC Cheyenne sailors regularly volunteer for community events throughout the year, strengthening bonds between military and civilian populations and reinforcing the partnership demonstrated during this year's Frontier Days celebration.



“The sailors have actually saved lives right here in this community by volunteering with Cheyenne Frontier Days,” said Riester. “When somebody passes out from heat stroke or heat exhaustion, that Navy sailor says ‘I know how to handle this. I've been deployed, I've been in stressful situations, I can calmly assess the situation and get the help that people need.’ They don't seek recognition for it; they're just doing it because they know it's the right thing to do.”



This emphasis on practical skill development reflects the command's comprehensive approach to sailor readiness. Beyond individual training benefits, community engagement reinforces the Navy's core values of honor, courage, and commitment while strengthening the bond between military service members and the civilians they serve.



“Our presence here is not just about celebrating the pageantry — we are concerned with building lasting community connections,” said Enborg. “When a young person sees a sailor in uniform on Frontier Days, they can see a future they may have never considered. The Wyoming Code of the West is a set of values which also echoes the Navy’s own core values of honor, courage, and commitment. Our presence at this great event exemplifies ‘Riding for the Navy Brand’ as we solidify broader community ties.”



This spirit of service not only strengthens community relationships and sailor readiness, but also plays a vital role in sustaining the Navy's future through recruiting and retention efforts. The impact extends beyond individual sailors to encompass broader Navy goals and national security

objectives.



“The military's integration with the community and our friends and neighbors directly impacts recruiting and retention because all of us come from the community,” said Peterson. “When members are able to participate in community events like this and help represent the Navy and the military, it increases morale and retention. Someone sitting in the crowd who sees the Navy and military coming through might spark an interest and help with recruiting. It also helps build general support in the nation for the military, which is essential to our success.”



NRC Cheyenne provides mobilization readiness by delivering administrative, medical, and training support to Reserve personnel, ensuring operational capabilities for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint Forces.

