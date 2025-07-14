Navy Innovates Distance Support for Afloat Networks, Saving Time and Resources

Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic engineers supporting Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES) have developed a groundbreaking method for providing remote support to U.S. Navy networks aboard ships, leveraging Microsoft Teams to enhance efficiency and reduce costs. This is the first means of distance support for Integrated Shipboard Network System (ISNS) ships.



The engineers, who are a part of NIWC Atlantic’s Network Integration Engineering Facility (NIEF) Atlantic’s Capability Based - In-Service Engineering Activity (CB-ISEA) Team, successfully completed testing the new approach on both CANES and ISNS platforms. Initial cybersecurity assessments have indicated that all necessary safeguards are in place, granting authorization for distance support operations.



This innovation aligns with several key naval priorities, including Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) John Phelan's emphasis on fostering an adaptive and accountable warfighting culture, as well as the Vice Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. James W. Kilby's NAVPLAN focus on readiness and capability. The initiative also supports the CNO's target of "Ready the Platforms" by ensuring timely and effective network support.



“This new capability represents a significant leap forward in our ability to maintain and troubleshoot critical shipboard networks,” said Ernie Micks, NIEF Atlantic CB-ISEA Lead. “By utilizing Microsoft Teams, we can provide expert assistance remotely, minimizing downtime and reducing the need for expensive and time-consuming on-site visits.”



Chris Pine, Linux/Unix CB-ISEA Subject Matter Expert (SME), played a crucial role in identifying and developing the technical solution. According to Pine, the Navy's existing technical integration of Teams into shipboard networks was key. “That’s the beauty of this proposal,” Pine said, “the heavy lifting has already been accomplished, and we’re left with a simplified yet secure solution.”



The team emphasizes benefits of the built-in security with using the Flank Speed version of Teams. "By leveraging the already rigorous security standards of the Flank Speed applications, we've enhanced this tool for shipboard use," Pine said. "We're quite happy about it."



One key advantage of using Microsoft Teams is its familiarity and existing approval within the Navy. "We're filling a gap in our remote assistance program by innovatively leveraging a secure and approved product already familiar to Sailors," Pine said.



The team is exploring further enhancements for the future. “We are looking at leveraging more of the built-in features the Flank Speed suite provides to support the warfighter as fully as possible,” Pine added. Examples include supporting fleet training and self-sufficiency, and more enhanced and secure remote assistance.



The deployment of this Microsoft Teams-based support system has the potential to dramatically improve the operational readiness of the fleet.



"In line with the ‘Fight Tonight’ concept, this new capability will allow our CANES CB-ISEA SMEs to support any ship at any location around the world,” said David Spangler, NIEF Atlantic Logistics and Lifecycle Engineering Lead. “This is especially critical to ships at sea and those in high threat areas. Additionally, this is the first time we have had the capability to support the older ISNS ships."



Spangler also highlighted the time-saving benefits."Using the data from other remote support tools, like Tactical Network Remote Access (TNRA), this capability is shown to close trouble tickets in 2.8 hours, which can typically take three weeks to work through the process and get a SME on deck," he said. He added that type commanders (TYCOMS) routinely request distance support for deployed or high-visibility ship issues because of the speed of resolution.



The initiative also supports the CNO's NAVPLAN. "Using this capability in an innovative way is not only free, it provides another tool to help us assist ships in fixing their networks, even the older ones that previously required Onboard Technical Assistance (OBTA)," Spangler said. "As ships see the ease of using these distance support tools, they should more readily submit tickets to not only fix but start grooming their systems for more effective and resilient operations."



Micks outlined how the success of the program will be measured. "The existing TNRA processes of pre-approval, cybersecurity controls and accountability will be used, in addition to data gathering. Each session will be documented with Daily Summary Reports (DSRs) and recorded."



The solution is designed for broad implementation. "We can use the existing approved capability on all unclassified systems now across the entire fleet," Micks said. "We are also looking for scaling into the (highest) classified enclaves as well after approvals and authorities to operate are achieved."



Micks further explained how the initiative contributes to SECNAV's priorities. "We are currently doubling the distance support capability for the entire CANES support enterprise, by expanding the number of seats in the Support Applications Integration Lab (SAIL) at NIEF Atlantic and leveraging all distance support tools including artificial intelligence (AI). If we can more aggressively support the fleet, and provide training while we do it, it should help them become more resilient and less reliant on external support."



Finally, Micks addressed the impact on Sailors' well-being. "These tools can help save significant time in fixing network problems, helping achieve a higher state of readiness, and enhancing training through requiring Ship’s Force (S/F) involvement in troubleshooting. Micks added that this capability helps improve morale by easing the burden of maintaining networks and providing more reliable capability to all Sailors.



“When Sailors need all network capabilities available to do their jobs and support a quality of life, we can help ensure they have it,” Micks said. “The innovative application of this capability in a new way gives us another tool to support fleet networks, which is familiar to S/F and easy to use. Best of all it is free."



Micks quantified the cost savings associated with the new capability. "The new distance support capability significantly reduces travel-related expenses by minimizing the need for on-site visits. Early estimates indicate a reduction in travel costs by approximately 40%, alongside a substantial decrease in man-hours spent on deployments, enabling personnel to focus on critical tasks more efficiently."



Micks also explained that the improved efficiency in troubleshooting is a result of the capability allowing real-time remote access, collaboration, and enabling quicker diagnosis and resolution of network issues. “It reduces downtime by eliminating delays associated with scheduling and traveling for in-person support,” said Micks. “Thereby enhancing operational readiness.”



While more efficient and cost effective, the capability doesn’t come without a few challenges.



"One of the biggest challenges our team faced in developing and implementing the Microsoft Teams solution was ensuring seamless integration with existing Navy network environments, particularly across varying configurations of CANES and ISNS,” said Micks. “Additional hurdles included navigating cybersecurity compliance requirements, managing limited bandwidth conditions at sea, and coordinating with multiple stakeholders to align the solution with operational needs while maintaining platform security and reliability."



Micks added that the solution supports the Navy’s cybersecurity strategy by incorporating robust encryption, access controls, and continuous monitoring, ensuring that remote support activities meet stringent security standards without compromising operational integrity.



“The initial cybersecurity feasibility assessment found that the proposed Microsoft Teams-based approach does not introduce new security risks to CANES or ISNS systems,” said Micks. “All access would be limited to authenticated users with NMCI accounts and CAC credentials, and session activity would be logged and monitored in real time. These safeguards are consistent with existing Navy security policies and will remain a core requirement for authorization to proceed," he added.



Finally, Micks explained that any Navy ship with an internet connection regardless of whether it's equipped with CANES or ISNS will be able to access the web-based version of the system. “This approach removes platform dependency and significantly expands the system’s reach across the fleet,” said Micks. “As a result, all ships with basic Internet Protocol (IP) connectivity are considered supportable."



This new approach is particularly timely as the Navy prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday this year, and the 250th anniversary of the United States as a maritime nation next year. This CANES team accomplishment highlights the Navy's ongoing commitment to innovation and maintaining naval superiority.



“The implementation of this remote support system also helps to foster a culture of innovation within the Navy, aligning with the SECNAV's priority of cultivating an adaptive and accountable warfighting culture,” said Spangler.



