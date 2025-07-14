Ground power fuels air power

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – The aerospace ground equipment (AGE) flight, assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing, has completed half of its annual inspection schedule – a milestone not reached since 2018 – following the implementation of a new streamlined process in March 2025.



AGE is responsible for the inspection and maintenance of a more than 900-asset equipment account, encompassing all the hardware that enables aircraft maintenance on the flightline. From stands and cranes to power generators and munitions loaders, many assets require multiple inspections per year, resulting in a total requirement of 2,836 inspections annually.



The new process – nicknamed “Jiffy Lube” – is modeled after an assembly line. AGE assets pass through five dedicated stations, from initial checks to final approval by a supervisor.



“The modernization of this process drove a 74% improvement in our inspection productivity,” said an AGE flight chief assigned to the 27th SOW. “Optimizing our workflow is how we maximize our efficiency.”



Another efficiency driver within the improved inspection process is the proactive ordering of parts required for inspections. Keeping parts on-hand ensures a quick remedy if a fault is discovered during an inspection, instead of waiting for replacements to arrive through the supply system.



“Mission-capable AGE produces mission-capable aircraft – and ultimately, lethal effects downrange,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Bryan Hogan, 27th SOW deputy commander of sustainment. “This improvement doesn’t just help AGE – it accelerates the whole wing’s ability to generate and sustain combat readiness.”



This process optimization supports the 27th SOW’s vision for driving change, while aligning with Air Force Special Operations Command’s broader push to maintain relevance through adaptation, as AFSOC commemorates the 35th anniversary of its establishment.



“Our Air Commandos saw a challenge and built a way to overcome it, improving their efficiency,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Johnston, 27th SOW commander. “When our Air Commandos work together cohesively to make improvements, they not only improve their work center, but the entire wing’s ability to execute the mission, any place, any time, anywhere.”



Air Commandos continue to create homegrown solutions to enhance readiness at the Steadfast Line.

