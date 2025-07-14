NIWC Atlantic Radio Techs Train Fleet Sailors on Hydra Radio

Photo By Jerry Sekerak | 250626-N-WG725-1002: PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 26, 2025) – Naval Information Warfare...... read more read more Photo By Jerry Sekerak | 250626-N-WG725-1002: PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 26, 2025) – Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic recently completed a training session for U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) on the Hierarchal Yet Dynamically Reprogrammable Architecture (HYDRA) system. The training took place from June 23-27 at the Interior Communications (IC) Integrated Product Team (IPT) Lab at St. Juliens Creek Annex in Portsmouth. (U.S. Navy photo by Jerry Sekerak) see less | View Image Page

Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic recently completed a training session for U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) on a new version of the Hierarchal Yet Dynamically Reprogrammable Architecture (HYDRA) radio system.



The comprehensive training took place at the Interior Communications (IC) Integrated Product Team (IPT) Lab at St. Juliens Creek Annex in Portsmouth, Virginia, and was administered by HYDRA contractor subject matter experts (SMEs) Rob Currier and Cody Cochran. The effort focused on system operation, administration and troubleshooting and was conducted in advance of the HYDRA system turnover to the ship’s technicians.



Rob Currier, one of the HYDRA contractor subject matter experts, noted the complexity of the new system. “The new system is more capable, but also more complicated, than CVN 74’s previous system," he said. "The training curriculum is system-specific and provides hands-on experience in operating and troubleshooting the system. It presents a significant amount of information. But, the students asked a lot of insightful questions and that showed me that not only were they engaged, but they were understanding the material.”



The USS John C. Stennis is currently undergoing a Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH), during which its HYDRA system is being upgraded to the new configuration. This upgrade includes new hardware and software architectures, necessitating specialized training for successful operation.



HYDRA, a modified Land Mobile Radio (LMR) system, provides vital wirefree communications on multiple Navy platforms. According to NIWC Atlantic officials, the system’s operation is essential to the survivability and safety of the fleet.



Designated uses of the HYDRA system include supporting flight deck operations, firefighting and damage control, security and Anti-Terrorism Force Protection (ATFP) tasking, and casualty response. Secondary uses include support for small boat operations and underway replenishment (UNREP) evolutions.



The IC IPT Lab, where the training took place, supports several systems, including Integrated Voice Network (IVN), Integrated Voice Communication System (IVCS), Announcing & Intercom Systems, Shipboard Air Traffic Control Communication (SATCC), Ship-wide Interior Wireless Communication System (SIWCS), IC video, and HYDRA.



Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Psolka, one of the Sailors who participated in the training, described the experience as "very thorough and well thought out to describe and show the operating systems of the new-to-us radio system." He noted that the new computers and virtual machines were a significant hurdle to learn, but added, "The instructors were very effective in their learning style while also keeping the class lighthearted and easy to manage with the amount of information they were putting out. There was never a question that neither could not answer. The training was very effective and gave a great amount of insight for what's up and coming on CVN74!"



Electronics Technician 1st Class Joshua White echoed Psolka's sentiments, stating that the training positively benefitted his ability to operate the new HYDRA system. White mentioned that the most notable challenge was dealing with duty day responsibilities for approximately half of the class, but he felt the training remained effective despite the scheduling conflicts.



Hunter Loushe, NIWC Atlantic HYDRA/SATCC engineer, emphasized the critical role of the HYDRA system and the importance of proper training. “The sailors on CVN-74 will use the HYDRA system to support an array of vital operations including flight deck, damage control and security," said Loushe. "It is imperative that we provide the system technicians the tools and knowledge necessary to successfully administrate the system in times of normal operation and in times of adversity.”

About NIWC Atlantic



As a part of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, NIWC Atlantic provides systems engineering and acquisition to deliver information warfare capabilities to the naval, joint and national warfighter through the acquisition, development, integration, production, test, deployment, and sustainment of interoperable command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, cyber and information technology capabilities.