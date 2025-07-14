Sheridan celebrates creek revival, eyes downtown transformation

Photo By Nicholas Harnack | Sheridan Mayor Richard Bridger (right) and Col. Robert Newbauer (left), commander of...... read more read more Photo By Nicholas Harnack | Sheridan Mayor Richard Bridger (right) and Col. Robert Newbauer (left), commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District, cut the ceremonial ribbon July 10, 2025, marking the completion of the first phase of the Little Goose Creek ecosystem restoration project in Sheridan, Wyo. Behind them are representatives from federal and state elected officials’ offices, the City of Sheridan, and the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce. (U.S. Army photo by Nicholas Harnack) see less | View Image Page

Community leaders, local anglers and agency partners gathered July 10, 2025, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark a major milestone in the ecological revival of Little Goose Creek and to preview a more ambitious plan for transforming downtown Sheridan over the next decade.



Hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, the ceremony celebrated the completion of a three-year ecosystem restoration project which reestablished historic oxbows, reconnected fish passage and revitalized riparian habitat once lost to mid-century flood-control efforts.



“In the 1960s, we built levees and straightened channels to keep Sheridan safe,” said Col. Robert Newbauer, Omaha District commander. “That work succeeded in reducing flood risk, but it narrowed habitat and severed natural stream functions. Today we’re proving protection and restoration can go hand-in-hand.”



Completed in late 2024, the first phase of the project added rock riffles, J-hook structures, boulder clusters and drop structures designed to slow water, oxygenate the stream and enable native fish to move freely through town. Early monitoring shows improved spawning beds and a noticeable increase in aquatic insects, critical food for trout.



Sheridan Mayor Richard Bridger praised the project’s collaborative approach.



“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers stuck with us from the very beginning all the way to the ribbon-cutting,” Bridger said. “Their steady support made a real difference, and our residents can already see the positive changes.”



Looking downstream and downtown



Building on that momentum, the Omaha District recently completed a feasibility study outlining a transformative next phase of work:



• Removal of the 1960s concrete flood chute through downtown

• Widening and re-meandering the creek channel

• Modifications to three city bridges to improve hydraulics and access

• Restoration of nearly 85 acres of stream and floodplain habitat

• Maintenance, or improvement, of current flood risk management levels



“If funded, this next phase would unlock more than 18 miles of premier trout water, including reaches that support the iconic Yellowstone cutthroat trout,” Newbauer said. “It’s flood-risk management, recreation and ecosystem health in a single package.”



Bridger called the proposal “one of the most transformational projects in Sheridan’s history,” noting the opportunity to create a vibrant riverwalk connecting Main Street to the creek with trails, terraces and public green space.



Lt. Gen. William “Butch” Graham, the 56th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, toured both the completed restoration and the downtown project corridor during a visit prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony.



“Having the general take time from his schedule to join us here in Sheridan meant a great deal to the team,” Newbauer said. “His presence underscored the national significance of this project and the value USACE places on local partnerships.”



What’s next



USACE will advance preliminary design while the City of Sheridan seeks a mix of federal, state and private funding. If appropriated, construction could begin within the next few years, aligning with planned infrastructure upgrades downtown.



“We’re grateful for what has been accomplished and eager to keep the momentum,” Bridger said. “Together we’re turning Little Goose Creek into the lifeblood of a resilient, outdoor-minded Sheridan.”



Fast facts



• Project authority: Section 206, Water Resources Development Act

• Phase 1 cost: $3.8 million (65% federal, 35% local)

• Habitat restored to date: 8,000 linear feet of stream; 12 acres of riparian corridor

• Potential Phase 2 benefits: 85 acres restored habitat; 18 miles improved fish passage; enhanced downtown recreation and tourism



For more information, visit www.nwo.usace.army.mil or contact the USACE Omaha District Public Affairs Office at (402) 995-2417.