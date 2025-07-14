Freedom Academy: Utah Teens Explore the True Meaning of Freedom and Leadership

Photo By Staff Sgt. James Bunn | Freedom Academy delegates receive instruction on firing an M4 carbine during Freedom...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. James Bunn | Freedom Academy delegates receive instruction on firing an M4 carbine during Freedom Academy 2025’s Army Day, July 17, 2025, on Camp Williams, Utah. Since 1961, the Utah National Guard and Honorary Colonels Corps have sponsored Freedom Academy, providing a challenging and engaging environment designed to teach high school leaders from across Utah the importance of freedom and highlight the military and governmental functions that are critical to its survival. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. James Bunn) see less | View Image Page

The morning air was warm as the sun began closing in on the highest peak at Camp Williams, Utah. Slowly, teenagers about to start their senior year of high school began to trickle into the entrance of the Army National Guard Readiness Center. Little did they know these steps onto the military installation would begin their week-long journey as Freedom Academy delegates.



With a full schedule of events, delegates would travel from the white marble of the capitol building in Salt Lake City, to the concrete slabs of the Roland Wright Air National Guard base, finally to the desert mountains of Camp Williams. Each arrived with varying knowledge of the fundamental concept of freedom, but none of them fully understood what awaited them or how the experience would alter their understanding of the concept.



“Freedom Academy is a week-long, super fun summer camp, for high schoolers from all across Utah, Logan down to Saint George.” said Sgt. 1st Class Emily Hoff, a counselor at Freedom Academy 2025. “They sign up and come here and we teach them all about the freedoms we as Americans have. We go to the capitol, we go to the jail, we go to the news station, and learn all about the freedoms that we as Americans have.” she said.



Since 1961, the Utah National Guard and Honorary Colonels Corps have sponsored Freedom Academy, providing a challenging and engaging environment designed to teach high school leaders from across Utah the importance of freedom. The program highlights military and governmental functions essential to preserving liberty and aims to help delegates develop a deeper appreciation for the unique freedoms available in America. The immersive camp teaches participants greater knowledge of what freedom means and the sacrifice needed to maintain it.



“(Freedom Academy) is an opportunity to develop your leadership traits and to grow your love for what it means to live in the country, as amazing as it is.” said Spc. Kestyn Hyde, a former delegate and current Freedom Academy counselor. for Freedom “I hope that they're able to recognize just how important freedom is, and the point of Freedom Academy. I really hope that they can take away just how much work it is to keep a country like this.” he said.



As part of the festivities, delegates were introduced to military customs and culture. Each day began with a flag ceremony and included activities like a military leadership reaction obstacle course and hands-on military demonstrations, including handling and firing the M4 carbine. They even received an early-morning wake-up call from Utah National Guard Drill Sergeants.



Throughout the week, delegates explored key principles of democracy, liberty, and leadership. Among the activities, a visit to the Utah State Capitol to learn about the democratic process, another to KUTV in Salt Lake City studio to speak to journalists about freedom of the press, a visit to Roland R. Wright Utah Air National Guard Base to understand Air Force Capabilities, and finally, a visit to the Utah State Prison, where they confronted the reality of lost freedoms.



In addition to excursions, delegates heard from a variety of visitors who offered lessons and perspective on leadership, democracy, and personal responsibility.



The objective of Freedom Academy is for delegates to return to their schools and communities with a deeper appreciation for the freedoms they enjoy and a stronger understanding of the responsibility it takes to maintain them.



“Freedom is like an agency that everyone has,” said Sophia Jensen, a delegate from Salem Hills High School, “I don't think anything will come from forcing anyone to do anything and that’s why I think freedom is a good thing because that is where true goodness comes from when you choose it yourself”.



Peter Thorpe, a delegate from Tooele High School, said he was surprised by how many people assume they are free without fully understanding what that means. Through conversations with military friends and his time at Freedom Academy, he realized that freedom comes with a cost, and that maintaining it requires effort, sacrifice, and awareness.



Shared experience, education, and camaraderie were at the heart of the week. Delegates learned to push themselves beyond their comfort zones, learned to work together as a team, and left with skills they can bring back to their schools and communities.



Developing the leaders of tomorrow starts through engagement, hands-on training, and immersion in governance, lessons no classroom alone can provide.