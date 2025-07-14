Convoy at Fort McCoy: July 2025 training at Wisconsin's Total Force Training Center

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training drive military trucks in a convoy on July...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training drive military trucks in a convoy on July 14, 2025, at the installation. The trucks and Soldiers were with the 411th Engineer Company of the 389th Engineer Battalion — which are Army Reserve engineer units based in Iowa. The engineers were at Fort McCoy for annual training as well as supporting troop projects for training. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers at Fort McCoy for training conducted convoy training practice as they drove military trucks in a convoy throughout the installation.



The trucks and Soldiers were with the 411th Engineer Company of the 389th Engineer Battalion — which are Army Reserve engineer units based in Iowa. These engineers were at Fort McCoy for annual training as well as supporting troop projects for training.



Larry Morrow, troop projects coordinator with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works, said these engineers were among many working at the installation doing projects all around the base.



Some of those projects included constructing buildings at a South Post training area, sidewalk replacement along J Street on Fort McCoy's cantonment area, putting down concrete at three houses on South Post, hooking vacuums at the car wash on post, hardening trails behind Range 100 on South Post, and many others.



Morrow said he was happy to see all the work get done by the 389th Soldiers. He also said the continuing support he receives to improve Fort McCoy through troop projects is always appreciated.



“If we didn’t have these projects, many of these engineer troops wouldn’t get the training they need, and the installation wouldn’t benefit from the work they do to improve Fort McCoy training ranges and quality-of-life programs,” Morrow said in a past news article.



389th personnel have completed work for troop projects many times over in the past at Fort McCoy. In 2024,



Staff Sgt. Tyler Goodman with the 389th said in a past news article about a different set of troop projects that they appreciate being able to train on the projects and at the same time contribute something to the future of Fort McCoy.



“I’m just grateful for the opportunity to be able to do it and teach these Soldiers some new skills,” Goodman said. “It wouldn’t be possible without (Fort McCoy) DPW’s help and guidance ... so we very much appreciate it.”



