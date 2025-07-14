Next-gen TOC-L systems announced to boost agile C2 capabilities

Courtesy Photo | ARLINGTON, Va. (July 22, 2025) – The Advanced Battle Management System Division is...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | ARLINGTON, Va. (July 22, 2025) – The Advanced Battle Management System Division is responsible for fielding aerial and terrestrial digital infrastructure, software and applications, and distributed nodes for command and control, and battle management. Tactical Operations Center - Light, managed by the Department of the Air Force’s Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management’s ABMS Division, was recently approved for the upgrade of more than 40 TOC-L Major Release 2 capabilities. The MR2 prototype will serve as the execution arm of the DAF BATTLE NETWORK by utilizing ABMS Digital Infrastructure to communicate to various sensors and C2 systems. see less | View Image Page

The Department of the Air Force recently announced the upgrade of the Tactical Operations Center-Light capability with its Major Release 2 prototype, July 22, 2025.



This rapid prototyping effort, developed with support from long-standing industry partners, will deliver more than 40 next-generation TOC-L systems designed to advance the DAF’s contribution to Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control.



“This has been a major push from our team and industry partners to see the TOC-L MR2 prototype developed with all the lessons learned from MR1,” said Maj. Gen. Luke Cropsey, Department of the Air Force’s Program Executive Officer for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management. “This achievement truly embodies our agile acquisition approach, setting the stage for a phased deployment where we can rapidly field operationally relevant upgrades based on feedback from the field.”



Managed by DAF PEO C3BM’s Advanced Battle Management System Division, the TOC-L integrates data from multiple sources to create a synchronized air picture. The MR2 prototype represents a crucial leap forward for the TOC-L. While 16 MR1 prototypes focused on minimizing the system's physical footprint, MR2 also prioritizes enhanced integration capabilities.



“The MR2 aims to enhance portability, survivability, mobility, and ease of use through reduced size, weight, power, while featuring improved usability and maintainability to reduce training time and improve operational readiness,” said Lt. Col. Micah Graber, ABMS Deployable Systems Branch materiel leader. “The system will also feature ABMS Digital Infrastructure and Cloud-Based Command and Control software capability for enhanced enterprise interoperability and expanded data access within the DAF BATTLE NETWORK.”



This shift from maneuverability to integration leveraged insights gained from the MR1 prototype’s first operational deployment to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, which provided real-world capability assessment. Along with data from prior experiments, recent participation in the Army’s Project Convergence Capstone 5 also played a vital role in directly informing MR2 requirements, focusing on the system's integration with other key technologies.



“The plan for the MR2 prototypes builds upon the lessons learned from the original 16,” said Stephen Ciulla, ABMS TOC-L program manager. “The potential use cases and operational possibilities have expanded over the last 18 months and MR2 development includes more rigorous testing and design validation to ensure that functional and operational requirements are met."



The MR2 prototype will serve as the execution arm of the DAF BATTLE NETWORK by utilizing ABMS DI to communicate to various sensors and C2 systems, according to Ciulla. This bridges communication gaps between disparate systems, facilitating seamless cross-domain integration and interoperability. CBC2 functionality additionally employs advanced software and artificial intelligence to assist battle managers in prioritizing and executing actions, while advancing human-machine teaming.



“MR2's integration advancements, enabled by ABMS DI and CBC2, will enable seamless information sharing and improved coordination among warfighters in contested environments, leading to a more cohesive and effective force,” Graber said. “This enhanced interoperability translates into tangible operational advancements by allowing for better-informed decisions and more decisive actions across all levels -- tactical, operational, and strategic.”



The TOC-L prototype is a critical component of the DAF BATTLE NETWORK, contributing to enhanced situational awareness and decision-making across the battlespace. The MR2 prototype underscores the Air Force's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology to the warfighter, ensuring decisive advantage in future conflicts.