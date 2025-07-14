The breakdown: Class of 2029 in-processing stats

Class of 2029 appointees arrived for in-processing, followed by six weeks of Basic Cadet Training, on June 25, at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado.



Basic cadets are in their first phase of training. After they have successfully completed BCT, they will formally join the Cadet Wing during the Acceptance Day Parade on Aug. 6. These are among the first steps they take toward earning a commission as a U.S. Air Force or Space Force officer.



The breakdown for the Class of 2029



This information is based on data from the Academy’s Operational Analysis and Assessments Division, released July 8.



Total appointees: 1,112 appointees took the Oath of Office to become basic cadets and begin Basic Cadet Training. Some appointees are turned back for medical reasons or other issues.



Demographic breakdown: 76.4% (850) of the class are men and 23.6% (262) are women.



Academic averages: The average high school GPA for the class was 3.86. The average SAT score was 1387 with 685.6 for evidence-based reading and writing and 698.1 for mathematics. The average ACT score was 30.4 with 30.2 for English, 30.5 for mathematics and 30.5 for science reasoning.



High school class rank: 54.8% of the Class of 2029 were among the top 10% of their high school graduating class, 78.2% finished in the top 20%, 84.9% finished in the top 25% and 95.5% finished in the top 50%.



Varsity sport: 96% of the class participated in a varsity sport, and 82% received an athletic letter award in one or more sport.



Nationwide: The Class of 2029 in-processing stats show cadets were admitted from every state and the U.S. territories of Guam and Puerto Rico.



International cadets: The Class of 2029 includes 12 international cadets.



Prep School: 171 appointees graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School. The Prep School offers a select group of cadet candidates a pathway to the Academy. After graduating from the Prep School, they must apply for admission to the Academy. The Prep School commander, Col. Mark Landez, can recommend them to the Academy board, which is the final appointment authority.



Legacy cadets: 76 basic cadets have one parent who graduated from the Academy, and 15 cadets had both parents attend the Academy.

