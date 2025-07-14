Fort Drum Soldiers make every mile count to qualify for Army Ten-Miler Team

Photo By Michael Strasser | Dozens of 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers gathered outside Magrath Sports Complex...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Dozens of 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers gathered outside Magrath Sports Complex on July 22 for the third and final qualifier and the chance to join the Fort Drum Army Ten-Miler Team. Spc. Darien Thompson, with 277th Aviation Support Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, locked in his spot on the roster after recording a 36:02 time on the six-mile course. Those who qualified for the team will have several weeks to train and condition for the 41st Army Ten-Miler Race in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 12. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (July 22, 2025) -- Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation sought the fastest runners on post to join this year’s Army Ten-Miler Team.



After the last of three qualifying runs July 22, more than 70 Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division (LI) answered that call for a chance to represent Fort Drum and their unit in October during the 41st Army Ten-Miler in Washington, D.C.



Spc. Darien Thompson, with 277th Aviation Support Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, locked in his spot on the roster after recording a 36:02 time on the six-mile course.



“I was on deployment last year, and I couldn’t run the Army Ten Miler,” he said. “So, I’ve been wanting to run this race, and I got a pretty good time today.”



Running is built into the Army culture, which Soldiers learn early in their careers as the miles on the road begin to accumulate. But there’s a difference between having to run and wanting to run, and Soldiers like Thompson developed a passion for distance running long before they put on the uniform.



“Running is something my mom instilled in me, and my uncle used to run track at the University of Oklahoma,” Thompson said. “I ran high school track and with the Northwest Flyers (Track Club) in Houston, Texas. I’ve always had a passion for running.”



It will be Thompson’s first time running in the Army Ten-Miler, where he will join thousands of service members, veterans, retirees and civilians, on a course through some of the city’s iconic monuments and sites.



That opportunity was an incentive for many Soldiers to run hard that morning.



“I don’t run a lot, but I’m decent at it,” said Spc. Frankie Moreland, 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade. “And I’m pretty competitive so it’s fun to be able to run against the best from other installations.”



The first time he ran the Army Ten-Miler was in 2020 and it was a virtual race at Fort Carson, Colorado, during the COVID pandemic. The same goes for 2nd Lt. Kirsten Moreland, with 210th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team.



“I want to be there in D.C. this time, and run competitively,” she said. “It’s a huge Army event, and I really want to be a part of that.”



Moreland said she typically keeps her racing distances to 5K runs, but she plans on running her first half marathon later this summer in Sackets Harbor.



“I’ve always loved running,” she said. “I just hope my time is good enough to qualify.”



Fort Drum FMWR race officials will compile the best times from all three qualifiers to fill a roster of 18 runners (Men’s Team, Women’s Team, and Mixed Team) to send to the Army Ten-Miler on Oct. 12. Once confirmed, the final team roster will be posted at www.facebook.com/DrumFMWR.



Photos from the final qualifier are available at www.flickr.com/photos/drum10thmountain/albums/72177720327731779.