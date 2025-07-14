DeCA to unveil Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods items at Fort Belvoir July 30 in kick-off event with rollouts to Quantico, Norfolk and Lee that could expand to 30 commissaries

Courtesy Photo | These are some of the Ukrop’s prepared meals and fresh baked goods patrons can...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | These are some of the Ukrop’s prepared meals and fresh baked goods patrons can expect to see as part of a product launch at Fort Belvoir July 30 that will also include commissaries at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Fort Lee and Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia. This launch could eventually expand to 30 commissaries along the East Coast. (Graphic images courtesy of Ukrop’s) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) announces an initiative to add Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods products starting with a major launch event at the Fort Belvoir Commissary in Virginia on July 30.



The pilot launch of Ukrop’s prepared meals and fresh baked goods also includes commissaries at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Fort Lee and Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia. This launch could eventually expand to 30 commissaries along the East Coast.



DeCA is using the pilot to evaluate the program’s viability with commissary patrons before rolling it out more broadly, said James R. Taylor, chief of the Deli, Bakery, Prepared Foods and Sushi categories within the agency’s Sales, Fresh Directorate.



“This initiative is focused on providing military patrons with convenient, flavorful meal options designed to complement their busy lifestyles,” Taylor said. “These prepared meals and fresh baked goods offer comfort, quality and a sense of ease, without the time or hassle of cooking from scratch.”



WHAT'S COMING TO SHELVES



Ukrop’s operates a central bakery and kitchen producing baked goods and prepared meals out of Richmond, Virginia. To celebrate the July 30 launch event at Fort Belvoir, DeCA and Ukrop’s will host an in-store event featuring free samples and coupons.



Here’s what shoppers can expect to see; items will vary from store to store:



• Entrées: Authentic Lasagna, Baked Spaghetti, Grilled Chicken Breast, Blackened Grilled Chicken Breast, Chicken Cobbler, Fettuccine Alfredo with Grilled Chicken and Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast



• Quiche: Breakfast Quiche, Quiche Lorraine and Spinach Florentine Quiche



• Sides & Dips: Bread Pudding with Vanilla Sauce, Duchess Potato Casserole, Triple Cheese Macaroni and Cheese, and 7-Layer Southwestern Dip



• Deli Salads: Mrs. Marshall’s Cheddar Pimento Cheese, Mrs. Marshall’s Cole Slaw, Mrs. Marshall’s Garden Pasta Salad, Mrs. Marshall’s Potato Salad, Chicken Salad, Chunky Tuna Salad, Country Cole Slaw, Cranberry Chicken Salad, Grilled Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad, Light Chicken Salad, Mandarin Orange Salad, Marinated Cucumber Salad, Mediterranean Pasta Salad, Old Fashioned Potato Salad, Redskin Potato Salad, Rotini Pasta Salad, Seafood Salad, Strawberry Crème Salad, Tarragon Chicken Salad, Three Bean Salad and Vegetable Macaroni Salad



• Frozen Bakery: Rainbow Cookies (12 count), White House Rolls (12 count), Classic Cornbread, Lemon Loaf Pound Cake, Plain Loaf Pound Cake, Cinnamon Crumb Cake, Chocolate Fudge Pie, Southern Pecan Pie, Chocolate Fudge Tarts (4 count), Lemon Chess Tarts (4 count) and Southern Pecan Tarts (4 count). Blueberry Muffins (4 count), Carrot Raisin Muffins (4 count), Dutch Apple Pie and Blueberry Crumb Cake are expected to be added in a later rollout



“We’re honored to serve those who serve,” said Daniel Riddick, Ukrop’s director of marketing. “We look forward to connecting with the military community through meaningful, commissary-specific marketing and product offerings.”



SAVINGS AND CONVENIENCE



Ukrop’s prepared foods and bakery items aren’t the only new option helping military households save time and stretch their food budgets. Since 2024, commissaries have expanded other ready-to-heat, ready-to-eat options and ready-to-cook offerings to include the following:

• Freedom’s Choice “Chef-Inspired” meals, ready in five minutes or less

• Freedom’s Choice Marinated Meats available in nine 24-ounce varieties

• Ready-made pizzas at select commissaries

• Expanded rotisserie chicken and sushi offerings

• Subs, wraps, paninis and bowls

• Breakfast foods

• Salads

• Hot foods



“When families can rely on quick, healthy meals at home, it not only saves time, it supports well-being, family and military readiness and most certainly quality of life,” Taylor said. “We’re committed to offering more options which help our patrons get breakfast, lunch and dinner on the table faster, without sacrificing taste or nutrition.”



As Ukrop’s and other prepared foods products make their way into DeCA’s inventory, customers will be able to take advantage of regular promotions that offer even more savings displayed at the end of the store aisles.

