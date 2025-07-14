Special Warfare Training Wing welcomes new commander

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas - Colonel Kaveri T. Crum assumed command of the Special Warfare Training Wing (SWTW) during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 11, 2025. Crum previously served as the Deputy Commander of the 1st Special Operations Wing, Hurlburt Field, Florida.



After accepting command, Crum expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome from friends, family, and new teammates at the ceremony and emphasized the gravity of the SWTW’s mission.



“What mission could be more important, what cause could be more noble, than that of the Special Warfare Training Wing,” Crum said. “The strength of the United States depends on the Air Force, and the strength of the Air Force depends on Special Warfare.”



As SWTW commander, Crum leads two groups with seven squadrons and 12 detachments with a staff of over 600 military and civilian personnel training more than AFSPECWAR candidates at 16 training sites, 20 ranges, and 86 facilities across bases in 8 states.



The SWTW is the only training wing in the Department of Defense that provides initial skills, specialty skills, and apprentice course training for Air Force Special Warfare career fields, including special tactics officers, combat rescue officers, combat control, pararescue, special reconnaissance, and tactical air control party officer, and tactical air control party.



Maj. Gen. Matthew Wolfe Davidson, Second Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony. In his address, Davidson offered words of encouragement and trust to Crum. Davidson also thanked the previous commander, Col. Nathan T. Colunga for his impactful accomplishments over three years leading the Wing.



“Colonel Crum’s experiences have prepared him to be successful in any command, but particularly in this command… Welcome to you and your family to the Special Warfare family,” Davidson said. “Colonel Colunga, thank you for your incredible leadership, commitment, and dedication to this mission and to these Airmen.”



Colunga was instrumental in leading the wing through multiple iterations and redesigns of the AFSPECWAR pipeline, including the development and implementation of the Special Warfare Assessment & Selection course, oversaw the full construction and opening the $60M Maltz Aquatic Training Center, and presided over the graduation of thousands of beret wearers during his time in command. Through these and other actions, Colunga was crucial in overseeing the production of AFSPECWAR operators and demonstrably left his mark on the SWTW.



“We are charged with the responsibility of taking raw talent and forging it into the most highly trained and lethal humans on the planet,” Colunga said. “I’m incredibly proud to have served in this wing, surrounded by men and women so dedicated to their art. This was the honor of my career.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2025 Date Posted: 07.22.2025 11:55 Story ID: 543499 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Special Warfare Training Wing welcomes new commander, by 1st Lt. Casen Salitore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.