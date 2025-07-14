Ready When Called: Mobilization Exercise Strengthens Readiness

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (July 18, 2025) Active Duty, Training and Administration of the Reserve, and Selected Reserve (SELRES) Sailors completed a mobilization exercise (MOBEX) designed to validate the Navy’s ability to rapidly process and activate Reserve Sailors in support of operational readiness at Navy Personnel Command (NPC) in Millington, Tennessee, July 18, 2025.



MOBEX is designed to assess how quickly and efficiently the Navy can activate and deploy SELRES Sailors during a real-world contingency. NPC’s contributions focused on testing and proving the order-generation systems and policies that initiate the mobilization pipeline.



“We have been establishing new processes and procedures from June of last year and coordinating our entire participation for this exercise,” said Personnel Specialist 1st Class Adam Popke, lead MOBEX coordinator at NPC. “MOBEX is preparing us as a team to demonstrate our efficiency and identify needs and areas to development and improved processes. This exercise confirmed that we can write the proper number of orders and get them our SELRES Sailors downrange.”



The NPC mobilization team operated in rotating shifts to meet their exercise goal of releasing a significant volume of simulated mobilization orders using the Navy and Marine Corps Mobilization Processing System (NMCMPS). These efforts ensure orders can be accurately generated and delivered to Sailors to meet mission requirements.



Popke said the team’s successful execution demonstrated that current procedures are scalable and aligned with mission requirements. “This was a true test of readiness,” he said. “What we’ve put in place works and that builds confidence in our ability to support future mobilization.”



From a systems and distribution perspective, Lt. Cmdr. David Denning, the NMCMPS program manager, highlighted the strategic value of MOBEX and its broader role in Navy readiness.



“MOBEX is a rehearsal and a proof of concept,” said Denning. “It’s how the Navy Reserve distributes its forces quickly and efficiently when called upon-whether for large scale conflict or homeland missions.”



Denning’s team owns the NMCMPS software platform that manages the full mobilization workflow-from building requirements and sourcing Sailors to packaging policy-compliant orders. Throughout the year, NPC worked closely with Commander, Navy Reserve Force Command and Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command to streamline and automate these processes for improved speed and scalability.



Denning said one of the biggest gains this year was the ability to manage larger volumes of requirements, Sailor assignments, and orders generation in groups more efficiently. What used to be a manual process can now happen in larger batches, which dramatically improves the mobilization capacity.



“We’ve really functioned as a single cohesive team,” he said. “We could not have achieved the production output gains without many key people across the enterprise immediately adopting new system features and contributing to their iterative development.”



MOBEX highlights the critical role NPC plays in preparing Sailors to mobilize quickly and effectively to respond whenever and wherever needed.

