Your TRICARE Pharmacy Program Benefit: Creating a Patient-Centered

Have you recently refilled a prescription at a military pharmacy? If so, you may know that military pharmacies have different procedures than civilian pharmacies. When a provider issues a new prescription to a military pharmacy, you need to activate the prescription before a pharmacist fills it.



Recently, the Defense Health Agency has developed and updated two tools—Q-Anywhere and ScriptCenters—to make this prescription pickup process easier and more convenient.



“The Defense Health Agency has integrated Q-Anywhere and ScriptCenters into military pharmacies for multiple reasons,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Emily Zywicke, chief of the Direct Care Branch, Pharmacy Operations Division, at the DHA. “This technology reduces traffic in pharmacy lobbies. It also helps you save time by giving you real-time updates on your prescription status and enabling prescription pickup.”



Q-Anywhere

Q-Anywhere is a feature that allows you to activate new prescriptions without physically being in the pharmacy. To activate your prescription, text “Get in line” to your local military pharmacy’s number. Then, follow the prompts to get a Q-Anywhere number. You can also scan the pharmacy’s QR code for web-based enrollment.



Q: Can I use Q-Anywhere to refill an existing prescription?

A: No. Q-Anywhere is for filling new prescriptions. To refill a prescription, use the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal or call your military pharmacy’s refill number.



Q: Can I text Q-Anywhere in the evening or on the weekends to activate prescriptions?

A: At some military pharmacies, Q-Anywhere is available 24/7, so you may be able to activate your prescription outside of normal business hours. However, the pharmacy staff will process your prescription request during normal business hours.



Q: Will I lose my spot if I’m not present when called?

A: No. If you leave the pharmacy after arriving to pick up your prescription using Q-Anywhere, simply re-text “I’m here” when you return to the pharmacy. Your Q-Anywhere number is only valid on the day it was issued. If you were unable to pick up your prescriptions that day, you’ll have to start a new Q-Anywhere request or pull a number when you arrive at the pharmacy.



(Note: Some pharmacies have a dedicated window you can go to when your prescription is ready for pickup. You can go straight there when you get the text message that your prescription is ready.)



Q: Can I close out the web page messaging system once I get my Q-Anywhere number?

A: Please keep the web page open to get real-time updates from pharmacy staff about your prescriptions and notifications when your prescriptions are ready. However, you can open a new web page to continue using the internet.



Q: Can I use Q-Anywhere to request prescriptions for multiple family members?

A: Yes. Enter the first patient’s Department of Defense Identification Number and wait to get confirmation they’re added. Next, enter the second family member’s DOD ID number. You can add up to four people.



Note: If you don’t know a family member’s DOD ID number, enter the sponsor’s DOD ID number and text “DONE” when prompted. Once you get a text stating “You are now in line,” respond with the name and date of birth of the intended family member and the prescriptions you would like filled.



ScriptCenter

ScriptCenters are automated locker or vending machine-like units. They provide convenient prescription pickup, allowing you to pick up your prescription without interacting with pharmacy staff. The locations of ScriptCenters vary, but many may be available in centralized areas, like the Exchange lobby. Although times vary by pharmacy location, some are available 24/7.



To begin using ScriptCenter, you must complete a one-time in-person enrollment at a ScriptCenter kiosk. You’ll need to scan your Uniformed Services ID card and create a username and PIN. You no longer need to have your prescription number to use ScriptCenter.



“Our military community is incredibly busy, and we understand the struggle of shifting schedules. After-hours prescription pickup helps those who can’t get to the pharmacy during normal operating hours,” added Zywicke. “ScriptCenter decreases congestion in pharmacy lobbies and helps shorten wait times.”



Q: When will my prescriptions be ready in the ScriptCenter?

A: When you request a refill via the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal or a refill phone line, the automated prompts will tell you your pickup time.



Q: What if I forget my “login” ID or PIN?

A: You can recover your User ID or PIN by pressing “Forgot ID” or “Forgot PIN.” Pharmacy staff can help you recover your User ID, but not your PIN. Remember: You can use your DOD ID instead of your User ID to make logging in even easier. But you’ll always need to use your PIN, so be sure to choose something you won’t forget!



Q: How long will my prescriptions be available at the ScriptCenter?

A: Prescriptions are typically left at the ScriptCenter for 7-10 days (this varies by location). After that time, your prescription will be returned to stock and you’ll have to reactivate or refill your prescription again.



Q: Are there any medications that can’t go in ScriptCenter?

A: Prescriptions that require refrigeration won’t be placed in the ScriptCenter.



Q: How does ScriptCenter integrate with MHS GENESIS?

A: If you refill a prescription through your MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, you can request to pick up the medication at a ScriptCenter location (if available).



Q: Can I use Q-Anywhere and ScriptCenter together?

A: Yes, if your military pharmacy uses both systems. When you activate your prescription through Q-Anywhere, you can select ScriptCenter as your pickup location. Be sure you’ve registered with ScriptCenter first.



Other things to note

• If you have the US Family Health Plan: You can’t fill prescriptions at military pharmacies. USFHP has its own pharmacy coverage.

• Know the difference between prescription refills and renewals: If your provider authorizes refills on your prescription, you can fill the prescription and refill it up to the authorized number of times. A renewal is required when your original prescription expires or runs out of refills. A renewal is considered a new prescription.

• Give feedback: Share your experience with Q-Anywhere and ScriptCenter through your military hospital or clinic’s Interactive Customer Evaluation survey to help improve the systems.

Getting started at a military pharmacy

Are you considering filling your next prescription at a military pharmacy? If you do, you won’t have copayments for prescriptions, as described in the TRICARE Costs and Fees Fact Sheet. You can even have your civilian provider send your prescriptions to a miliary pharmacy.



Each military pharmacy operates slightly differently, so call ahead and ask the pharmacy a few questions:

1. My provider is going to e-prescribe my medication. What is this pharmacy’s name?

2. If my civilian provider wants to e-prescribe and they’ve never worked with a military pharmacy before, what can I tell them to make it easier?

3. Do you have my medication in stock?

4. How far in advance should I request refills? (Military pharmacies can’t always process same-day refill requests. Some pharmacies ask for 48-72 hours’ notice.)

5. Do you participate in Q-Anywhere and ScriptCenter? If so, tell me if anything unique to this location.



To learn more about your TRICARE Pharmacy Program benefit, check out the TRICARE Pharmacy Program Handbook

