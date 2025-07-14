Designing Her Path to Missile Defense

FORT HOOD, Texas — For National Guard Soldiers like Spc. Keara Conn, mission readiness is more than a buzzword — it’s a mindset forged through training, mentorship and understanding of how split-second decisions affect lives.



A native of Brewster, New York, Conn recently became certified in Theater Missile Warning (TMW) operations — a key component of the Army’s air and missile defense (AMD) enterprise. This is no small feat for a junior enlisted Soldier and one of the few females in this highly technical field.



Conn serves with the New York Army National Guard’s 42nd Infantry Division and will deploy in support of U.S. Army Central (ARCENT). Her training in TMW enables rapid, reliable early warning of missile threats — a vital capability to protect U.S. and coalition forces by ensuring tracking and response before inbound threats can strike.



“This kind of training matters because you don’t get time to think twice in the real world,” Conn said. “If you’re late identifying a threat or you hesitate to act, people can die. The system gives us seconds — not minutes — and Observer, Controller and Trainers help ensure we’re trained to respond quickly.”



Conn completed a Culminating Training Event (CTE) at Fort Hood, Texas, supported by First Army and 174th Infantry Brigade Observer, Controller and Trainers (OC/Ts) who helped assess AMD planning and the ability to operate in fast-paced, high-pressure scenarios.



“The OC/Ts didn’t just tell us what to do — they challenged us to understand the "why", Conn said. “They pushed us to anticipate and execute under pressure to stay one step ahead.”



Prior to her AMD assignment, Conn served as a 13J Fire Control Specialist with the 258th Field Artillery, where she managed advanced fire control systems for precision artillery missions. Now, her focus is on keeping U.S. forces safe from missile threats through early warning and AMD operations.



“TMW isn’t just a system — it’s the eyes of the fight,” Conn said. “We’re part of a chain that protects thousands of troops. That’s why the training has to be real, fast-paced, and no mistakes.”



In her civilian life, Conn is trained as a graphic designer. That creative background sharpened her visual processing ability to make split-second decisions — essential in her current military role. As she prepares for deployment, Conn recognizes the personal cost of service — but also its deeper purpose.



“It’s not easy leaving my family, but I take pride in knowing our training makes a difference,” she said. “It’s about defending our brothers and sisters in arms before the threat ever hits.”



Conn’s journey reflects First Army’s mission to build combat-credible, reserve component formations through tailored training and expert mentorship. Her work in AMD and TMW supports the Army’s ability to fight and win in environments where speed, precision and resilience save lives.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2025 Date Posted: 07.22.2025 10:56 Story ID: 543492 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: BREWSTER, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Designing Her Path to Missile Defense, by MAJ Melissa Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.