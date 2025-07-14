Shaping Tomorrow’s ISR Warriors: U.S. Cyber Command Visits Goodfellow

Photo By Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus | U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Greg Rothrock, U.S. Cyber Command J7 Director of Force...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus | U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Greg Rothrock, U.S. Cyber Command J7 Director of Force Development, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, USCYBERCOM and Director's Senior Enlisted Advisor, National Security Agency/Commander’s Support Staff, receive the 17th Training Wing Mission Brief at the Norma Brown headquarters building, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 20, 2025. The Wing Mission Brief introduces visitors to each of the groups and squadrons that fall under the 17th TRW, including geographically separated units, and explains how their operations support the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus) see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas-- U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Greg Rothrock, U.S. Cyber Command J7 Director of Force Development, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, USCYBERCOM and Director's Senior Enlisted Advisor, National Security Agency/Commander’s Support Staff, toured Goodfellow AFB to experience the operational capabilities within the intelligence training environment and gain insight into the future requirements of Cryptologic Training Modernization, May 20, 2025.



CTM will upgrade the current training that future USCYBERCOM and National Security Agency personnel receive during technical training at Goodfellow AFB to produce more capable and ready warfighters by modernizing the content, materials and programs that students use. To achieve the goals of CTM, RDML Rothrock and CMSgt Bruce received briefings and updates on the preparations and plans to incorporate these changes into the current training pipeline. Senior leaders from USCYBERCOM and the NSA have prioritized specific upgrades to the wing’s intelligence training environment and infrastructure that will change the way personnel are trained and achieve established goals of producing capable and fully prepared intelligence professionals for operational units.



RDML Rothrock and CMSgt Bruce began their tour with a mission brief from 17th Training Wing Leadership at the Norma Brown headquarters building, where they were informed of Goodfellow’s long history and day-to-day operations as a joint-training center of excellence.



After the brief, RDML Rothrock and CMSgt Bruce transitioned to the 316th Training Squadron via a walking tour given by U.S. Air Force Capt. Erika Volino, 17th Training Group Training Modernization assistant director of operations. The walking tour showcased the cryptologic training campus, and it was followed by a detailed operating picture of training execution for the 1N3 and 1N4 cryptologic training courses. The 316th TRS is responsible for training cryptologic language analysts, signals intelligence analysts and network and fusion analysts by using relevant and realistic joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance training tailored for students all across the Department of Defense.



“U.S. Cyber Command relies heavily on the cryptologic and cyber ISR warriors that come out of the 315th and 316th Training Squadrons,” stated Volino. “Our amazing instructors provide the best training possible with the resources we have, but with assistance from the U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency, we will be able to bring state-of-the-art, next-level training to Goodfellow.”



Following the visit to the 316th, RDML Rothrock and CMSgt Bruce moved to the Cressman Dining Facility for a sit down lunch and valuable insight with the instructors that directly train and develop the next generation of ISR warriors.



Shortly after, RDML Rothrock and CMSgt Bruce moved to the 312th Training Squadron at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy where they were briefed on the innovative 9S100 Delta shred Applied Data Analysis course that showcased the evolution of the career field as they continue to modernize and adapt to the changes of how data is collected and utilized. Before leaving, RDML Rothrock and CMSgt Bruce discussed how the 312th TRS programs could be adapted and integrated into the ISR community to better identify and solve problems that arise through data collection and analysis.



Lastly, RDML Rothrock and CMSgt Bruce stopped at the 315th Training Squadron to check the training advancements and operating capabilities of the 14N, 1N0 and 1N8 intelligence courses.



The 315th TRS trains, educates and mentors future all-source intelligence, geospatial and targeting analysts while promoting an innovative squadron culture and identity unique across the U.S. Air Force. The 315th TRS also hosts the 14N Intelligence Officer Course that trains and develops future leaders within the ISR community.