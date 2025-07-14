Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Aviators Take Flight at Altus AFB

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Story by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    Students from the Aim High Flight Academy visited Altus Air Force Base on July 17, 2025, to learn more about the Air Force and its mission.
    The Aim High Flight Academy is a program that gives high school students flight training and connects them with Air Force mentors to help them explore future opportunities in aviation and military service.
    During their visit, the students flew on a KC-135 Stratotanker with the 54th Air Refueling Squadron and toured the air traffic control tower and radar approach control center.

