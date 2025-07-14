Students from the Aim High Flight Academy visited Altus Air Force Base on July 17, 2025, to learn more about the Air Force and its mission.

The Aim High Flight Academy is a program that gives high school students flight training and connects them with Air Force mentors to help them explore future opportunities in aviation and military service.

During their visit, the students flew on a KC-135 Stratotanker with the 54th Air Refueling Squadron and toured the air traffic control tower and radar approach control center.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2025 Date Posted: 07.22.2025 11:02 Story ID: 543487 Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Future Aviators Take Flight at Altus AFB, by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.