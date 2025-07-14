Pediatric and adolescent services create positive experiences for patients and their families

Photo By Ann Brandstadter | U.S. Air Force Capt. Brittany Hume-Dawson examines a patient during a routine checkup...... read more read more Photo By Ann Brandstadter | U.S. Air Force Capt. Brittany Hume-Dawson examines a patient during a routine checkup at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., July 8, 2025. The staff from the Pediatric Department ensures a positive, family-centered experience from check-in to the end of your appointment and beyond. (DOD photo by Ann Brandstadter) see less | View Image Page

By Ann Brandstadter

WRNMMC Command Communications



When U.S. Army Medical Department’s (AMEDD) retired Lt. Col. Ronna Trent brings her 13-year-old daughter Piper to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), she knows that she will get the best care possible. Trent has resided in Bethesda, Md., for 27 years, and during her 20 years as a service member, she did two tours at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C., and one at WRNMMC. Therefore, she chooses Walter Reed as her go-to pediatric clinic for her children. Walter Reed’s Pediatric Department provides preventive and acute care to eligible dependents from newborns to young adults.



“My kids get top-notch care from the physicians, PAs [physician assistants], and nurse practitioners at Walter Reed. The staff always triangulates with each other,” said Trent. “They are very thorough, and you feel like nothing is left undone. When they give me an assessment, I’m always confident that the diagnoses we walk out with are correct. They don’t leave anything to chance.”



U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Jeremy Edwards, chief of Pediatrics at Walter Reed, elaborated on the positive patient experience created by the department. “We provide an environment that makes children and families feel comfortable. Waiting areas, exam rooms, and treatment rooms are specifically designed to care for children.”



Trent is most impressed with the pediatric pharmacy experience. “Having a pharmacy representative in peds is a game changer. You check in with the pharmacy rep after the exam, and they double check allergies, weight, etc. Rather than giving you a ticket, they text you when your script is ready. On our last visit, we were in and out in about 30 minutes.”



Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) Medicine is specialized health care for patients between the ages of 12 and 25 years. The AYA Clinic at Walter Reed serves as both a primary care clinic and a subspecialty clinic for a variety of needs specific to adolescents and young adults.



“Piper is our youngest of four kids,” said Trent. “Because they are older, we use pediatrics as a gateway to specialty care for our four kids, ages 13 to 19.”



“We recognize that adolescents and young adults need specialized care with a provider who they feel comfortable talking to,” said U.S. Army Maj. (Dr.) Saira Ahmed, service chief for the AYA Clinic at Walter Reed. “This is an important stage of development, which allows gradual independence and increasing personal responsibility for health care as our patients grow into adulthood.”



The Pediatric Primary Care unit and AYA have a dedicated call center and offer appointment flexibility such as early-bird, evening, and online appointments. As a retired service member who has used military health care for nearly three decades, Trent highly recommends using the online appointment-making option.



Trent also offers a message of encouragement to other patients and families: “Stay on top of your care for continuity. As one gets older, care becomes broader and more complex, and you will really appreciate that you are part of an interactive integrated system. Hang in there, it’s worth it.”



For more information on Pediatric Primary Care services, call 301-295-4941 or visit walterreed.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Primary-Care/Pediatric-Adolescent-and-Young-Adult-Medicine/Pediatric-Primary-Care-Clinic.



For additional details on AYA services, call 301-319-7041 or visit walterreed.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Primary-Care/Pediatric-Adolescent-and-Young-Adult-Medicine/Adolescent-Young-Adult-Medicine.