Exercise safely outdoors during summer months

As summer temperatures climb, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is urging staff and service members to exercise caution when training outdoors. Health experts stress the importance of staying hydrated, avoiding peak heat hours, and recognizing early signs of heat-related illness to stay safe and mission ready.



Safely exercising outdoors is important during the summer months to prevent health risks such as dehydration, increased cardiovascular strain, sun exposure, and impaired performance or decision-making due to overheating.



One way to support safe summer fitness is through proper nutrition and hydration.



“Increase intake of hydrating foods — focus on foods that are high in water content, which includes melons (watermelon, honeydew, and cantaloupe), berries (blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, and raspberries), oranges, kiwis, and coconuts,” said Jaron Woods, registered dietitian at Walter Reed.



Woods mentioned that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, limiting alcohol to two drinks a day for men and one drink a day for women and limiting caffeine to no more than 400 milligrams, will help to maintain hydration.



In addition to smart hydration, timing your workouts to cooler parts of the day can also reduce the risk of heat-related issues and ensure better performance.



“Make sure to exercise in the early morning or late evening when outdoors,” said Travis Combest, an exercise therapist at Walter Reed. “Making sure to also avoid exercising outdoors during the peak heat hours that are usually 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.”



Walter Reed offers several resources to help you exercise safely and effectively year-round—including the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Fitness center and the Nutrition Clinic’s exercise physiology services. If you need guidance on adjusting your training, injury prevention, or optimizing performance, schedule an appointment with Outpatient Clinical Nutrition Services at 301-295-4065.

