    Hohenfels softball runs up in quarterfinals, makes it to European 'PremierCup'

    All smiles

    REGENSBURG, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.22.2025

    Story by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    REGENSBURG, Germany – An off-post softball team comprised of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria – Hohenfels community members qualified to compete in the PremierCup of the European Slowpitch Softball Championship July 20, 2025 at the Armin-Wolf-Arena in Regensburg, Germany.

    During The quarterfinals, the Regensburg Titans played several games against five other competing softball teams, including a Czech team, a German team, two Dominican Republican teams, and a Venezuelan team.

    The Titans lost the final game of the quarterfinals to the Dominican Republican team Los Titanes de Linz, who beat the American team by one run. Because they were the runners up in the quarterfinals, they are advancing to the PremierCup, which is set to take place Oct. 10 and 11 also in Regensburg. There they are set to compete against teams from Austria, Czechia, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain as well as Los Titanes from Dominican Republic.

    Arland Torres, who works as the customer service supervisor for the Hohenfels Commissary, is the coach for the team. The team started up three years ago and for the past two years they have qualified for tournaments in Germany.

    “My guys play their hears out,” he said. “It’s everything I’ve wanted through softball.”

    Torres sees the team going farther, taking part in championships in Spain and Italy.

    To learn more about the European Slowpitch Softball Championship or the Oct. 10-11 PremierCup, visit https://www.softballeurope.com (external link, no endorsement implied).

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 08:44
    Location: REGENSBURG, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
