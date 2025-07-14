NAVFAC Washington Showcases $2.5 Billion in Small Business Opportunities at 17th Annual SAME Small Business Conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington participated as a key government sponsor in the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) DC & Northern Virginia Posts’ 17th Annual Small Business Conference, July 8-9, 2025, at Capital Turnaround in Washington Navy Yard.



Capt. Daniel Schmitt, commanding officer of NAVFAC Washington, led his team’s panel discussions with an overview of the command’s expanding workload, highlighting the command’s commitment to small business partnerships.



“Our workload continues to increase in Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 and FY27, with 153 planned projects that total $2.5 billion,” Schmitt announced during his presentation to more than 500 conference attendees.



NAVFAC Washington exceeded its FY24 small business goals, awarding some $571.5 million in prime contracts to small businesses – achieving 60.99% against a 58% target. The command’s top contract categories included commercial and institutional building construction at $564.1 million, facilities support services that amount to $113.6 million and engineering services that total $105.5 million.



The conference featured comprehensive briefings on upcoming opportunities, including the Energetics Comprehensive Modernization Plan at Indian Head – a $2.7 billion, 10-15 year program to modernize the Navy’s arsenal capability.



Additional major projects include multiple Military Construction projects and the new $8 billion Mega Multiple Award Construction Contract launching in FY26.



NAVFAC Washington representatives provided detailed guidance on procurement readiness, contracting opportunities and emphasized their commitment to strengthening partnerships with small businesses across the architecture, engineering and construction community. The command operates as Washington’s naval shore construction and acquisition agent, delivering facilities lifecycle sustainment across the National Capital Region.



