You've got smart mail

Chièvres, Belgium – An initiative set into motion in July 2024 to provide convenience and simplicity to package pick-up has reached U.S. Army Garrison Benelux with great success!



Last year, Installation Management Command – Europe received funding approval to provide 29 smart lockers to 26 postal facilities across the European theater. These lockers are accessible 24/7, can be accessed with a QR code and include different sizes to accommodate large or small packages.



USAG Benelux in Brussels was the first location to host a ribbon cutting event on July 14, 2025 – officially introducing the smart lockers to the community.



“When the customer receives the QR code via email saying they have a package, they scan it at the kiosk, a camera will snap a picture for security, the customer provides an on-screen signature then any locker containing their packages opens automatically,” explained Josh Alo, USAG Benelux in Brussels postmaster. “All that’s left is to retrieve the package, close the locker – and that’s it!”



These new lockers at the Chièvres, SHAPE, Brunssum and Brussels postal centers have already received positive feedback from the community.



“The lockers have been so convenient, I’ve been using them since we’ve been able to and it’s been very helpful,” said Leigh Johnson, Department of Defense Education Activity (DODEA) West chief of staff. “I travel a lot and can’t always get to the post office during office hours so being able to get them in the evenings or weekends has been very convenient.”



The benefits extend to the postal staff as well, alleviating the stress caused by staffing shortages.



“I think it’s going to greatly impact the community in a good way because we do have staffing shortages and this saves the customer from having to deal with reduced hours,” said Sabrina McCrae, USAG Benelux Administrative Support Division chief. “We’re trying to make it as convenient for the community as possible by allowing access to their packages without having to wait until the post office opens.”



Eligible customers can register for the smart lockers at the post office or online using the QR Code found at the local post office.