U.S. Army Garrison Japan welcomes new commander during Camp Zama ceremony

CAMP ZAMA, Japan — U.S. Army Garrison Japan welcomed a new commander during a change-of-command ceremony held July 17 at Kizuna Hall here.



Col. Erik A. Davis assumed command from Col. Marcus S. Hunter in a ceremony hosted by Brenda Lee McCullough, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command – Pacific.



The event drew an audience of Soldiers, civilians and local-national employees from across the garrison; as well as distinguished visitors that included the leadership of U.S. Army Japan, the mayors of Zama, Sagamihara and Aikawa; and representatives from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force stationed on Camp Zama.



McCullough praised Hunter for his two years of leadership, highlighting accomplishments that spanned construction projects, quality-of-life improvements and strengthened host-nation relationships.



“Our garrison command teams are the brains and nerve centers of the organization,” McCullough said. “The magnitude of the challenges that the U.S. Army Garrison Japan has risen to and overcome under Marcus’ command simply reinforces that notion.”



She also welcomed Davis and his family, noting her confidence in his ability to lead the garrison through the next chapter of its mission.



“You come to this garrison with a wealth of experience and a skill set that will undoubtedly enable you to set the garrison on a path to even greater achievements,” McCullough said.



During his remarks, Davis expressed gratitude for the warm reception he and his family have received.



“I am deeply honored to be entrusted with the command of the U.S. Army Garrison Japan,” Davis said. “At a time of global tension, the mission here is essential. Our Army is transforming to meet the strategic challenges [of this region] — in particular, here in Japan.”



Davis noted that the garrison’s work supports not just Camp Zama, but 15 other installations, ports and annexes throughout Japan.



“As Multi-Domain Command – Japan stands up, it is this garrison — the teams here at Camp Zama and across our [other sites] — which are going to ensure the thousands of Soldiers and families driving these changes will be ready, supported and secure,” Davis said.



Davis, who previously served in Japan, emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance.



“The alliance between our two countries rests on generations of close, personal partnerships between us,” Davis said. “We stand united in our commitment to a free and open Pacific, and our armies stand ready to deter our adversaries.”



Hunter, who assumed command in July 2023, reflected on his time leading the garrison and expressed appreciation for the team he led.



“We are blessed with so many professionals [in the garrison who] work on our facilities,” Hunter said. “It’s a labor of love. They love what they do, they love the Army, they love Japan, and they love to serve.”



The ceremony closed with the symbolic passing of the unit colors, signifying the transfer of responsibility and authority from Hunter to Davis.



As the new commander, Davis said he looks forward to continuing to build strong relationships with the surrounding communities and to support the Soldiers, civilians and families who call Camp Zama home.



“Thank you all again for attending today,” Davis said. “May our friendships reinforce the bond between our nations and the cause of peace.”



Hunter departs U.S. Army Garrison Japan after two years marked by growth and transition, leaving behind a legacy of service that McCullough said will resonate long after his departure.

