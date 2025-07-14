27th Special Operations Wing holds Command Chief change of responsibility ceremony

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – The 27th Special Operations Wing held a change of responsibility, as U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Gunnell assumed responsibility as the 27th SOW’s twelfth command chief during a ceremony held here, July 21, 2025.



With 87% of Cannon’s service members being enlisted corps, the wing’s command chief is the principal advisor to the commander on all enlisted matters regarding morale, welfare, professional development, and combat readiness.



U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Colin Fleck, who took over these responsibilities in July 2023, holds a distinguished special operations career as an aerial gunner on AC-130U and AC-130H gunships, as well as a sensor operator on the MQ-1B Predator and MQ-9 Reaper. His expertise in special operations was forged over more than two decades in Air Force Special Operations Command, and specifically through three assignments at Cannon AFB.



U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Johnston, 27th SOW commander, thanked Fleck for dedicating time to develop every tier of the wing’s force, being instrumental in shaping the climate of professionalism, commitment, and lethality.



“Your passion for AFSOC resonates with every Air Commando who has heard you speak about our history, culture, or the wisdom shared in your stories from your time as a personnelist, gunner, and sensor operator, but most importantly as an Airman of the 27th SOW,” said Johnston.



Fleck said he leaves feeling fulfilled, but also melancholy, as he reflects on his time as the command chief – naming it the highest honor and privilege in his career thus far, serving at the most lethal and relevant wing in the United States Air Force.



“I will forever be proud of what we have accomplished here -- taking care of our Airmen and families, and improving this base and community to ensure it is better for those who will follow us,” Fleck said. “But most importantly, for accomplishing our mission with professionalism, precision, and extreme prejudice.”



Fleck imparted last words to the force before relinquishing responsibilities.



“Keep the faith with our Nation, remain committed to her cause and to one another, and as always – Hold the Line,” said Fleck.



As Gunnell returns to Cannon AFB as the incoming command chief, his special operations experience is framed by his tactical air control party background with more than 300 combat missions. Following time as AFSOC’s air-to-ground integration manager, he served as a legislative fellow for both the Department of State and U.S. House of Representatives, and as a special assistant to the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs. Gunnell returns to Cannon following his time as the command chief for the 492nd Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field, Florida.



Johnston’s charge to Gunnell seemed straight forward -- to foster a culture of discipline and professionalism, building resilience, and remaining adaptable. Johnston said he looks forward to working alongside Gunnell as the 27th SOW’s twelfth command chief.



“I am confident that your guidance will be instrumental in leading our force through the challenges ahead…to ensure the Steadfast Line continues to be the best in the world at what we do,” said Johnston.



Gunnell expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to serve as the wing’s command chief, stressing the importance of being ready when the call comes. He highlighted Cannon AFB’s unique, but vital, opportunities – stating there is no better place to grow, lead, and serve.



“The terrain may be tough, the pace demanding, and the mission unrelenting, but that is exactly what forges warfighters,” said Gunnell. “What we do here matters. It shapes outcomes, saves lives downrange, and reminds the world that America’s quiet professionals are always ready.”



The Monday morning ceremony was a reminder for the Airmen of the Steadfast Line – the mission is clear – and requires nothing less than quiet, competent and ready professionals.

