NTAG Sailor Delivers Birthday Letter to Pearl Harbor Survivor

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Torrey Lee | Machinist’s Mate 1st Class (Ret.) Geb Galle, a Pearl Harbor survivor and World War...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Torrey Lee | Machinist’s Mate 1st Class (Ret.) Geb Galle, a Pearl Harbor survivor and World War II veteran, shares sea stories with Damage Controlman 1st Class Curtis Shanklin, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest, at Galle’s home during his 104th birthday celebration. Shanklin visited the Galle family to deliver a personal birthday letter from Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. James Kilby honoring Galle’s service and legacy. NTAG Pacific Northwest manages more than 34 enlisted and officer recruiting stations throughout Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska; its mission is to recruit the next generation of Sailors from the Pacific Northwest, focusing on high-quality candidates who will enhance the readiness of America’s Navy and inspire future leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee) see less | View Image Page

A Sailor from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pacific Northwest delivered a letter from the acting Chief of Naval Operations to a World War II veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor at his home in Moses Lake on Saturday, recognizing the veteran’s 104th birthday and lifelong service.



Damage Controlman 1st Class Curtis Shanklin, assigned to NTAG Pacific Northwest’s Wenatchee station, presented the letter to retired Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Geb Galle in front of Galle’s family, thanking him for his heroism during some of the Navy’s most storied battles.



“My mission is to find the next generation of Sailors,” said Shanklin, who wore his dress uniform for the occasion. “The future Sailors go to boot camp and get a firehose of information of veterans of grit and courage to say, ‘this is who we expect you to be.’ Now I’m sitting here with a veteran who was faced with all those choices.”



Galle, one of the last known survivors of USS Nevada (BB 36) during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, also served aboard USS Northampton (CA 26) and USS Mobile (CL 63), participating in 19 major engagements in the Pacific theater.



According to his daughter, Linda Palmer, Galle often recounted one of his most vivid memories from his time aboard the USS Northampton in 1942, saving four of his shipmates from a flooded compartment.



“He knew what it was like down there, so he went back down and untoggled the compartment and let the four men out,” Palmer said.



Palmer said her father remains proud of his Navy service, and the family has carried on the patriotic tradition with other relatives, including her brother and husband.



“We feel wonderful,” she said. “We definitely feel the support of being a Navy family. We know it’s an honorable place to be.”



In his letter, acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. James Kilby wrote:



“Your remarkable journey is an enduring testament to the strength, sacrifice, and spirit that define our Navy and our nation. America endures because of patriots like you — men and women who answered the call with courage, honor, and unwavering devotion.”



Shanklin, who helps recruit future Sailors to carry on that tradition, said seeing Galle’s legacy in person reinforces the Navy’s mission.



“Each future Sailor I bring in thinks they are out there making the calling on their own, but really it’s a family effort,” he said. "The people at home, family and friends, makes these missions possible."



NTAG Pacific Northwest is responsible for recruiting enlisted and officer candidates throughout Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. Its mission is to recruit the next generation of high-quality, motivated sailors to enhance the Navy’s readiness and inspire future leaders.