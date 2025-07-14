NMRTC Twentynine Palms Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Christopher Jones | Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms marks a...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Jones | Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms marks a historic transition of leadership during a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony held July 18, 2025, at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) Theater. Capt. Janiese Cleckley relieved Capt. Daniel Clark as commanding officer of NMRTC Twentynine Palms and director of Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms. The event also included a retirement ceremony, as the command honored Clark’s 29 years of distinguished service in Navy Medicine (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher C. Jones, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms held a change of command and retirement ceremony on July 18, 2025, marking a transition in leadership and honoring decades of dedicated service in the Navy.



During the ceremony, Capt. Janiese Cleckley relieved Capt. Daniel Clark as commanding officer of NMRTC Twentynine Palms and director of Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms. The event also served to commemorate Capt. Clark’s retirement after a distinguished 29-year career in Navy Medicine. Rear Adm. Guido F. Valdes, commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific and director of Defense Health Network Pacific Rim, presided over the ceremony.



“We gather today to celebrate a change of command, a symbol of the continuity of leadership and enduring legacy of excellence at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Twentynine Palms,” said Valdes during his remarks. “Holding command is perhaps the most rewarding milestone and position in the Navy. A commanding officer’s decisions and actions directly impact the well-being and readiness of those who defend our nation. It is a sacred trust.”



Valdes recognized Capt. Clark’s 29-year Navy career, highlighting his impact on military healthcare both at home and abroad.



“Captain Clark’s strategic leadership and vision were instrumental in fostering collaboration across the command and within the wider Twentynine Palms military community,” Valdes said. “From creating the Mojave Health Care Working Group to championing access to care and modernizing infrastructure, his legacy will pay dividends long after he retires.”



Valdes noted Clark’s efforts in expanding virtual behavioral health services, enhancing trauma response readiness, and spearheading safety initiatives that earned the command multiple commendations during recent inspections.



“Dan, your collaborative spirit, innovative thinking, and dedication to service define your leadership,” Valdes said. “You’ve built a legacy that will continue to shape Navy Medicine for years to come.”



Valdes then reflected on Cleckley’s career and accomplishments, showcasing how prepared she is to lead the command.



"Captain Cleckley comes to us with a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success, rising from seaman recruit to chief petty officer and then commissioning into the Medical Service Corps. Her experience at NMRTC Pearl Harbor, coupled with her previous roles at the Defense Health Agency and Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, demonstrate her capacity to lead and innovate,” explained Valdes. “During her time as executive officer — and notably, during 192 days serving as acting commanding officer — Captain Cleckley dramatically improved fleet service member access to care, reducing wait times and increasing fleet readiness. She also demonstrated exceptional fiscal responsibility, overseeing a multi-million dollar budget with an astounding execution rate for two consecutive years. This level of performance speaks volumes about her leadership acumen and the confidence Navy Medicine has placed in her abilities."



In his farewell remarks, Clark expressed deep gratitude to his staff, his family, and the broader Navy Medicine community.



“When I got here I had a belief. I believed that if you created an environment where Sailors can own their space, be willing to take initiative and innovate to get the job done, then you have a recipe for success. Thank you for validating my belief,” Clark expressed. “This base, the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center and Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, is a learning laboratory. It takes warfighters and turns them into professional warfighters. The hospital is no different. Your work these past few years has been nothing short of remarkable and I cannot think of a better place for me to leave the military than here, after having had the privilege of serving as your commanding officer.”



Cleckley officially assumed command following the reading of orders and delivered her first remarks as commanding officer.



“Our mission remains the same: to ensure our forces are medically ready and fit for the fight — tonight. As we embrace the challenges ahead — and there will be many — we will face them together, as one team,” said Cleckley. “As a team we will be successful. However, our success will not be a matter of chance; it will be the result of our deliberate actions, strategic planning, hard work, and our unwavering dedication to our goals. I look forward to all that we will accomplish together. Now, it’s time to gear up, strap in, and get back to work.”



The ceremony reflected not only a formal transfer of authority but also the passing of trust, responsibility, and commitment to the staff and community that NMRTC Twentynine Palms serves. With deep respect for the past and a clear vision for the future, the command continues its mission of bolstering operational readiness and delivering the highest standard of patient-centered care.



The ceremony reflected not only a formal transfer of authority but also the passing of trust, responsibility, and commitment to the staff and community that NMRTC Twentynine Palms serves. With deep respect for the past and a clear vision for the future, the command continues its mission of bolstering operational readiness and delivering the highest standard of patient-centered care.