Navy Medicine Launches “Top Doc” in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — U.S. Navy Medicine launched its national initiative pilot program, “Top Doc,” showcasing Medical Corps capabilities and career paths at Nova Southeastern University’s Fort Lauderdale campus on Saturday, July 12.



The “Top Doc,” program was designed to enhance career pathways from higher education institutions into Navy Medicine. This free, interactive experience provided a hands-on opportunity to explore hyper-realistic, mass casualty simulations for an up-close look at Navy Medicine’s emergency response capabilities. . Attendees explored various medical specialties, engaged with Navy medicine professionals, and gained insight into the diverse career opportunities within the Navy through in-depth discussions with Navy Recruiting Command and Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami recruiters.



“Top Doc,” is designed to draw in a wide variety of people in various stages of their medical career path. This includes medical students, residents, residency program leaders and staff, and attending physicians in any type of practice or specialty.



“The involvement of a scholarly team of professionals, enabled by Nova Southeastern University’s prestigious health sciences programs, is a cornerstone of our excitement for launching the ‘Top Doc,’ pilot in South Florida, where we’ve received unparalleled community support,” said Capt. Tara Mcginnis, medical officer programs officer, Navy Recruiting Command. “This event captivates Florida residents by showcasing Navy Medicine’s advanced emergency care techniques, directly relevant to the state’s veteran and active-duty communities. It offers local medical professionals and students the chance to explore rewarding careers in Navy Medicine, while residents take pride in the military-civilian partnerships fostered here.”



Mcginnis believes the "Top Doc" initiative prioritizes the Medical Corps by attracting top medical talent from medical schools, residencies, and direct accessions.





“The experience offers military medical trainees and staff the opportunity to collaborate with civilian healthcare programs, foster a mutual exchange of knowledge, innovation, and service,” said Navy Counselor (Recruiting) 1st Class Jason Catano, national event lead coordinator and hometown medical officer recruiter at NTAG Miami. “The whole intent with this is to bring that all to the table and also give an opportunity to have hands-on training with the different professionals that are here from different career fields.”



Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), the headquarters for Navy Medicine, was represented at “Top Doc,” by surgeons, an anesthesiologist, and a dermatologist. Tactical Ccombat Ccasualty Care (TCCC) instructors, Nurse Corps officers, and enlisted hospital corpsmen also lent their experience and expertise to the event.



Matthew Chenworth, senior director of military affairs for Nova Southeastern University and Army veteran, believes ensuring connecting the university’s students, faculty, and staff with the military is a top priority. Chenoworth says NSU’s collaboration on “Top Doc,” and the long-standing relationship with NTAG Miami helps to achieve that goal.



“We’ve been coordinating a lot of scholarship opportunities specifically with our medical students who are looking to serve their country as a medical officer with the United States Navy upon their graduation,” said Chenoworth. “We introduced [“Top Doc”] to our pre-medicine students, our nursing students, and to those who are currently within our health profession division that are going to be [Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, Medical Doctors, and Physician Assistants]. We also extended the invite to our public safety office as well because those might be skills that our security officers here on campus may need.”



This joint effort brought in local medical professionals and community leaders, adding to the value of the event. Dr. Joshua Lenchus, former Florida Medical Association president, and Dr. Aeyal Oren, general surgeon in private practice, spent time working with simulation manikins and leading procedural demonstrations.



“It was a big role to step into, but I have prior experience doing simulation experience with my training down in Miami as well as dealing with the military because we ran trauma simulations there as well,” said Lenchus. “I think that the opportunities in the military are tremendous and there’s never enough gratitude that we can pay to the people who choose to put on the uniform and serve this country.”



Lenchus believes that while financial aid is extremely important, the leadership development gained through the military’s specialized training and coursework—often not available in the civilian sector—is equally vital.



Those in attendance gained insights from active-duty and reserve healthcare professionals working in the fleet.



Navy Medicine personnel presented specialized training capabilities on simulation tools, such as the TCCC Cut Suit , used to train medical personnel in treating battlefield traumas. Several presenters shared information sessions explaining the availability and requirements of medical officer programs and how they applied those programs in their careers.



Lt. Gahen Pendlebury, a full-time out-service medical officer and, emergency medicine resident, facilitated at the event.



“What I’ve realized through talking with civilian colleagues is that there are a lot of misconceptions [about military careers],” said Pendlebury. “Some people think that they’re too old, and they are no where near that. Some think that because they went to a Caribbean school, they can’t join as physicians. There are all sorts of entryways. These types of events really help not only expand Navy branding, but really help people understand that it’s not too late and that there are different pathways.”



Pendlebury believes there is a need for these kinds of events where interested people can obtain information about different career paths in Navy Medicine whether as active duty or reserve Sailors.



David Missel, a first-year optometry student at NSU and Navy medical officer applicant, said he attended “Top Doc,” to learn more about Navy Medicine and to celebrate his commitment to serve upon graduation.



“I decided to come here today because I’ve really had a passion for the Navy ever since I was a little kid,” said Missel. “I didn’t even know that I could be an optometrist in the Navy until very recently. Speaking to a recruiter and other people in the Navy, the more I learned about it the more I realize that this is such an amazing program and it’s a wonderful career opportunity. I’m just really looking forward to diving into this.”



Navy Medicine, represented by more than 44,000 highly trained military and civilian health care professionals, provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter any time, any place.



Missed the event but want to learn about Navy Medicine opportunities? Visit www.nav

y.com/navy-medicine or call 1-800-USA-NAVY for information.



NTAG Miami, has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the Fleet.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, Navy Recruiting Reserve Command, and 26 NTAGs that serve more than 970 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

