DOD launches temporary, no-cost healthcare clinic in Ellwood City

After five and a half years without a medical center, the residents of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, are about to experience temporary relief in the form of a 10-day, no-cost healthcare clinic.



Sponsored by the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training program, Operation Healthy Ellwood has brought over 160 servicemembers from across the United States to an industrial town 30 minutes northwest of Pittsburgh to provide essential medical, dental and vision services to the community at no cost to patients.



“I’m hopeful we’ll have a great turnout,” said Kevin Swogger, Ellwood City borough manager, an Ellwood City native and U.S. Air Force veteran who applied for the program on behalf of the municipality in September 2023. “We won the lottery, some might say, because it’s a big deal for the residents here and in the surrounding area.”



Starting Wednesday, July 23, and running through Friday, August 1, healthcare services will be provided to community members on a first-come, first-served basis, with no identification, residency, insurance, or income requirements. Each day, with the exception of Sunday, July 27, the public is welcome at Lincoln High School, located at 501 Crescent Avenue, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to receive any or all of the following services:



Medical exams, school/sports physicals

Dental exams, x-rays, fillings and extractions

Vision screenings and same-day eyeglass fabrication

Behavioral health consultations

Prescriptions for common conditions

Health education and community resource connections



Veterinary exams for household pets will also be available at the Department of Public Works building located at 105 6th St. All patients should be checked in at Bay 3.



In addition to delivering critical support to an underserved community, Operation Healthy Ellwood provides U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and U.S. Army personnel with the opportunity to prepare for real-world deployments and activations. From advanced life support classes to tactical combat casualty care drills, the two-week experience enables service members from across medical professions to enhance their proficiency and Total Force Integration capability.



“As a component of our training schedule, we want to help and treat as many patients as possible each day,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jacob Corlew, assistant officer in charge. “An [Individual Readiness Training] goes into the community so that we can give back to the community. We’d like to see at least 200 patients a day, whether that’s for medical, dental, vision or education. So come on in, and be seen."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2025 Date Posted: 07.21.2025 16:04 Story ID: 543410 Location: ELLWOOD CITY, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 131 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DOD launches temporary, no-cost healthcare clinic in Ellwood City, by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.