JBLM prepares for July power outage exercise

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. – Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct a Black Start Exercise – a planned, no-notice power outage required by the Department of Defense – in July, during which the installation’s electricity will be temporarily turned off to test the base’s readiness and energy resilience.



WHO WILL BE AFFECTED:

The power outage will affect all areas, including all housing on the installation, for at least one hour. Extended outages may occur. To maintain operational security, the date(s) and time(s) will not be published.



WHY ENERGY RESILIENCE MATTERS:

Energy resilience strengthens operations, as it ensures JBLM can continue critical operations during prolonged outages or emergencies; enhances preparedness, as testing the base’s systems and preparing the community ensures that JBLM is ready for any challenge; and protects the community as, by building energy resilience, JBLM reduces vulnerabilities and improves its ability to respond to natural disasters, infrastructure issues or external threats.



The exercise “really shows the resiliency of the community,” said Mark Williamson, JBLM emergency manager and Directorate of Emergency Services operations officer. He added that JBLM is susceptible to several natural hazards that could affect the power grid, including earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and winter storms.



Losing power could also “directly affect the mission of the installation,” Williamson said. “So, it all ties in together: Taking care of the community so those warfighters can do their mission as well.”



The BSE comes after a series of Energy Resilience Readiness Exercises have been held throughout JBLM. Efforts have focused on ensuring the base can maintain critical operations during emergencies while empowering service members, families and staff to be prepared for power outages and other challenges.



HOW TO PREPARE:

To prepare for the BSE, Williamson recommends following general emergency preparedness themes including being informed, having a plan and building a kit.



BEING INFORMED:

-Register for JBLM ALERT! Notifications. Get real-time updates before, during and after power outages.



-Follow JBLM social media on Facebook, X and Instagram.



HAVING A PLAN:

-Take an inventory of the items you need that rely on electricity. Plan for batteries and other alternative power sources to meet your needs when the power goes out, such as a portable charger or power bank. Have flashlights for every household member. Determine whether your home phone will work in a power outage and how long battery backup will last.



-Talk to your medical provider about a power outage plan for medical devices powered by electricity and refrigerated medicines. Find out how long medications can be stored at higher temperatures and get specific guidance for any medications that are critical for life.



-Ensure phones, laptops and other essential devices are fully charged before the exercise.



-Install carbon monoxide detectors with battery backup in central locations on every level of your home. Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.



-Generators, camp stoves and charcoal grills should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows. Never use a gas stovetop or oven to heat your home.



-Turn off or disconnect appliances, equipment and electronics. Power may return with momentary surges or spikes that can cause damage.



-Have enough nonperishable food and water. Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. The refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours. Use coolers with ice if necessary. Monitor temperatures with a thermometer. Throw out food if the temperature is 40 degrees or higher.



BUILDING A KIT:

-Create or update an emergency kit. Stock essential items like flashlights, batteries, water, non-perishable food and first-aid supplies. For help, visit https://www.ready.gov.



For more information on the BSE, visit https://home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/my-Joint-Base-Lewis-Mcchord/energy-resilience-readiness-exercises-erre.