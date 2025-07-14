Nebraska National Guard Soldiers Compete in 2025 National Best Warrior Competition

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Two dedicated Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers, Spc. Alexander Thomson and Sgt. Luke Entz, competed against the National Guard’s best last week when they represented Nebraska at the prestigious 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, held across various sites in Maryland.



While the duo didn't secure a victory or a slot on the Best Squad, their participation in the physically and mentally demanding competition showcased their commitment to excellence and the high caliber of training within the Nebraska National Guard.



Thomson and Entz, both infantrymen with the Bellevue-based Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2-134th Infantry Regiment (Airborne), were among the elite group of competitors who had previously proven themselves as the top Soldiers from their respective states and territories in seven regions across the United States.



The competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard from July 14-18, 2025, pushed participants to their physical and mental limits. Soldiers faced a demanding series of tasks designed to test their military expertise, resilience and commitment to the Warrior Ethos. Events included rigorous physical fitness tests, land navigation exercises, marksmanship testing, obstacle courses and knowledge boards.



Thomson competed in the Best Soldier category and Entz competed in the Best Noncommissioned Officer category, both demonstrating leadership and tactical proficiency throughout the week.



"The A-10 simulator was definitely my favorite,” Thomson said. “You may not believe me since I’ve been told I look angry and serious often, but I was smiling the whole time."



The Soldiers’ participation at the national level follows their earlier success at the 2025 National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Oklahoma National Guard in May, where they secured first place in their respective categories.



“This entire experience has been challenging, but incredibly valuable,” Entz said. “I'm thankful for the support of my leadership, my fellow competitors and especially my family back home. Knowing they were cheering me on made all the difference."



Nebraska State Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis Krecklow praised the Soldiers' efforts, stating, "These two men are true warriors. They left everything on the field. Although they didn’t finish how they wanted, they took it to the end. They made us proud."

